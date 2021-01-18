Dancing On Ice is finally back on our TV screens again, but viewers are wondering why Alex Murphy is missing.

Professional skater Alex was paired with Joe Swash on last year’s show.

The pair were a hit with viewers and the judges, and they made it all the way to the final to be crowned the winners.

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy won Dancing On Ice last year – Credit: ITV

What happened to Dancing On Ice star Alex Murphy?

After winning the show, it was widely expected that Alex would return triumphant for this year’s series.

However, it seems ITV had a very different idea.

In June 2020, the broadcaster told Alex that she would not be returning to the show.

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2021: Gemma Collins tips Billie Shepherd to win the series

The devastated dancer took to social media to share the news with fans and reveal her heartbreak.

She said: “It is with a heavy heart that I release the following statement: “For the last three years, Dancing On Ice has not only been my job, but also what I considered to be my family.

“I am broken hearted to announce that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEX MURPHY 💜 (@almurph18)

“This decision has come as a huge shock to me. I absolutely love the show and had hoped to go back for 2021. I have been left feeling bewildered, lost, and devastated.

“I’m so grateful for the three years that I had on this incredible show. I will wholeheartedly miss everyone and everything about it.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Jason Donovan praises wife who saved him from drug addiction

“Though I am heartbroken, I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and although this hurts right now, I will pick myself up and look forward towards the future.

“Thank you so much to all my colleagues at DOI. Most importantly the viewers for the constant support and love that you have shown me.”

Alex was cut from the show last year (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV say about axing Alex Murphy?

Alex became part of the show in 2018, when she danced with Love Island’s Kem Cetinay. The following year she was paired with Brian McFadden.

Skaters Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards were also among those axed after last year’s show ended.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Each series the Dancing On Ice team looks at our existing line up and explores opportunities to potentially introduce some new faces to the skating professional team.

“Alex Murphy will not be appearing in the next series and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Dancing On Ice starts continues next Saturday on ITV1.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.