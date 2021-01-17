Jason Donovan has paid tribute to the wife he credits with saving his life.

The Dancing On Ice star shot to fame in the 1980s, but his world quickly spiralled out of control.

Things took a turn in the early 1990s, after a the star became a pariah for taking legal action against a magazine for claiming he was gay.

All despite the fact he had very publicly dated pop icon Kylie Minogue.

Jason with his wife Angela (Credit: SplashNews)

Jason Donovan pays tribute to his wife

The star previously revealed that his cocaine addiction cost him “years” of his life.

He said in his autobiography that he would have “days” of no sleep because of the drug.

In 1998, when he met his wife Angela, he confessed he had finally hit rock bottom.

When they fell in love, Angela threatened to leave him if he didn’t clean his act up.

Thankfully he listened, and the pair went on to marry a decade later.

They also share three children together, Jemma, 20, Zac, 19, and nine-year-old Molly.

Jason said: “Ange gave me my life back, made me see what love really was and to the day I die I will be grateful to her for that.

“Without her, who’s to say what would have become of me.”

Jason and Kylie dated in the late 1980s (Credit: BBC)

Dancing on Ice star Jason celebrates anniversary

Ahead of his Dancing On Ice debut (January 17), Jason took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife.

The star shared with fans that they are celebrating their anniversary.

“Happy anniversary Ange … Couldn’t do it without you.

“Quite simply you are the most unselfish, committed, down-to-earth loyal partner, mother and friend I could ever wish for. How lucky am I to have you by my side!! Best friend ever!

“20 years and still going strong “I love you @ajmdonovan to infinity and beyond xxxxx.”

How lucky am I to have you by my side!! Best friend ever!

Fans rushed to share their congratulations under the post.

“Top Of The Pops 1990 was on TV last night and the shoulder pads in your suit were amazing!!! Happy anniversary,” said one fan.

A second responded: “Happy anniversary to you both have an amazing day your special friends love you both!”

While a third added: “Happy anniversary. Marriage is a wonderful thing. Love you both!”

Dancing on Ice starts Sunday January 17 at 6pm on ITV.

