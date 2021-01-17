Dancing On Ice 2021 will be won by reality star Billie Shepherd, according to former contestant Gemma Collins.

Gemma, 39, is yet to even see Billie perform on the ice, but she thinks her friend has what it takes.

Taking to Instagram ahead of tonight’s launch show, Gemma wished her former TOWIE co-star luck.

Gemma Collins believes Billie will win Dancing On Ice 2021 (Credit: Instagram)

The GC said: “Wishing the very beautiful @billiefaiersofficial the very best of luck tonight!!!!

Read more: Phillip Schofield pokes fun at COVID rules on set ahead of DOI launch show

“My money is on her to win! Smash it beauty queen!”

Gemma – who took part in last year’s DOI – also tagged Billie’s partner, professional skater Mark Hanretty.

Gemma’s performance on the show inspired hundreds of memes after the star took a now legendary tumble live on air.

Former TOWIE star Billie has received flowers (Credit: Instagram)

Mummy Diaries star Billie was up at 5.45am today (January 17) ahead of tonight’s launch show.

Posting on her own Instagram account, the mum of two, 31, told fans she has already received flowers.

My money is on her to win! Smash it beauty queen!

The gorgeous bouquet is from her manager and friend Xanthe, with Billie saying: “Just got back to my dressing room to find these.

“Thank you so much. They’re beautiful.”

Billie’s sister Sam video called to wish her luck (Credit: Instagram)

Billie’s sister and Mummy Diaries co-star Sam has also FaceTimed to wish her luck.

Sam, 30, Instagrammed a snap of the video call on her page, saying: “We’re so excited for tonight Auntie! You got this!”

Dancing On Ice 2021: Billie wonders why she’s signed up

In a recent interview, Billie confessed that she has never skated before.

Read more: Jason Donovan says he’s ‘lucky’ to celebrate anniversary with the wife who saved his life

She told Fabulous that it has left her questioning why she agreed to sign up to DOI.

Billie said: “For a start, I’ve never ice skated before.

“I’m not a dancer or an actress, I’m just me and so it’s kind of learning all that and on top of that, doing it live on TV.

“I’ve been really excited but also thinking: ‘What have I got myself into?’ But on the flip side, it’s been a really strange year and so I feel like I should just go for it and enjoy it.”

The reality star has never skated before (Credit: ITV)

Although Billie’s lead up to the launch show has been fairly smooth sailing, the same cannot be said for co-star Denise Van Outen.

The radio and television star was rushed to hospital this week after dislocating her shoulder and tearing her tendons.

Denise is preparing to still go ahead and perform, however the painful accident will have set her back.

Will you be watching DOI this year? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!