Dancing on Ice starts this coming Sunday (January 17) and the judges are raring to go.

Not least because they have an extra-special responsibility this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and a host of other outlets, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean revealed all about the new Golden Ticket.

It’ll feature on Dancing on Ice for the first time this series.

John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo make up the judging panel (Credit: ITV)

What is the Golden Ticket?

Christopher explained that the button will give the Dancing on Ice judges the chance to send one couple straight through to week two.

He said it’ll be used in the “first two episodes”.

Read more: DOI star Joe Warren-Plant addresses romance rumours after split from girlfriend

This is because viewers will see half the stars skate this weekend and half the following weekend.

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

Jayne and Chris are joined on the judging panel by John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo once more this year.

The judges are going to give the opportunity for one of the celebrities to be out of the public vote based on their performance that night.

As a result, it’s the four of them who’ll be handed the Golden Ticket power.

It’s something Ashley will be used to after stepping in for Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent as the show also uses the button.

Holly Willoughby has already picked her series winner and says her decision is because of the star’s ‘musicality’ (Credit: ITV)

What did Jayne and Chris say about the Golden Ticket?

Chris revealed a few tasty tidbits about the new introduction to the show this year.

He told us: “There is a golden ticket situation in the first two episodes.

“The judges are going to give the opportunity for one of the celebrities to be out of the public vote based on their performance that night.”

Read more: Graham Bell pulls out of first week of DOI after partner is injured

As a result, Chris added: “So there’s everything to skate for to not be in that public vote for that first week.”

So who do Jayne and Chris think will win?

Sadly Jayne and Chris wouldn’t say who they thought would win the series.

Jayne likened it to “picking your favourite child” – host Holly Willoughby had no such qualms, though.

She thinks Myleene Klass will emerge victorious because of her “musicality”.

Referring to the new Golden Ticket, she instructed Jayne and Chris: “Well if you could just pick Myleene to prove me right…!”

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV this Sunday ((January 17) at 6pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.