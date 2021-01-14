Dancing On Ice star Joe-Warren Plant has opened up on his “tough” split from girlfriend Nicole Hadlow – just days before the show’s launch.

The Emmerdale star, 18, was reportedly dumped by his girlfriend after three years, amid reports he wanted the show more than her.

But speaking out for the first time since the split, Joe revealed it hasn’t been easy and has also addressed the romance rumours which surround him and his professional skating partner.

Dancing On Ice star Joe-Warren Plant admitted his split was ‘tough’ (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: What did Joe-Warren Plant say?

The star, who is partnered with Vanessa Bauer, said he’s using the competition as a distraction.

Speaking to The Sun, Joe explained: “Dancing on Ice has come at a good time for me physically and mentally.

It’s helped taking my mind off it, but things are still tough to be fair

“Relationships are hard to kind of deal with. It has helped to take my mind off of it slightly, having to focus and train all day every day.

Joe-Warren and Nicole split after three years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Even when you’re not training and you’re at home you’ve got to take the recovery aspect into terms. It’s helped taking my mind off it, but things are still tough to be fair.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the Mail Online, Joe addressed the romance rumours surrounding him and Vanessa.

He said: “With Dancing On Ice, it is about telling a story, to be engaged with the audience and the judges. So you have to have a certain level of chemistry between you and your partner.

“Everybody has seen that we’re getting on so well and automatically assumed that something is going on but there isn’t and we’re just dedicated to the show and trying to do as best as we possibly can.”

Why did Joe-Warren and his girlfriend split?

According to reports, Nicole “felt sidelined” as Joe was training for the ITV competition.

It’s believed the actor has moved back in with his mum.

The soap star and partner Vanessa Bauer (Credit: ITV)

It had previously been claimed the couple’s relationship came under strain at the amount of time he was spending with pro Vanessa.

A source told The Sun: “Joe and Nicole’s relationship has come under strain because of the amount of time he was spending with Vanessa on the ice.

“They’ve been rowing a lot so decided earlier this month it was best Joe move out.”

Meanwhile, Nicole, 24, fuelled curse rumours as she deleted photos of them together from her Instagram account.

Emmerdale’s Jacob is in Portugal (Credit: ITV)

Will Joe-Warren Plant return to Emmerdale?

It’s likely Joe will return to the ITV soap as Jacob Gallagher.

His character waved goodbye to the village to spend six months in Portugal, with writers amending the plot to accommodate his new challenge.

Speaking on This Morning, he revealed: “I’m super excited, I can’t even describe it.

“I’ve got the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, and you know, try my best and learn some new skills.”

