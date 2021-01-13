Dancing On Ice 2021 star Graham Bell and his partner Yebin Mok have been forced to pull out of the first show due to a “freak accident”.

On Wednesday’s This Morning, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced the change to this Sunday’s launch show.

They explained that Yebin has had a laceration in her leg after an accident on the ice with Olympic skier Graham.

Phil and Holly revealed news about the Dancing On Ice accident (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Graham and Yebin suffer accident

Phil explained: “Proof now that Dancing On Ice really is the most dangerous show, we’ve got some breaking news.”

Holly said: “This week Olympic skier Graham Bell and his partner Yebin had a freak accident which resulted in her having a laceration in her leg.”

Phil continued: “Well we had a Zoom meeting yesterday with the team and they showed us a picture which we cannot show you on TV.

Graham Bell and Yebin Mok won’t skate this weekend (Credit: ITV)

“Holly couldn’t even look at it. You had to look away. It was a very nasty stab wound from an ice blade. You could see the tendon.

“It is a dangerous show, she’s going to be out the show for quite a few weeks I think.”

Holly said: “This has meant Rufus Hound and his partner Robin are going to kindly step up this week and skate in their place.

“Graham will be back in week two with Karina Manta stepping in for Yebin while she recuperates.”

Phil added: “Yeah get well soon, lots of love.”

The hosts sent their well wishes to Yebin (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil send well wishes to Yebin

Holly said, “Rest. There’s no hurry,” to which Phil joked, “Well there is actually if we’re being honest. Fix yourself quick!”

He added: “The last thing you want to do is rush it.”

It comes after bosses were reportedly worried about the first show after a coronavirus outbreak on set.

A source had told The Sun: “More than five members of production are isolating because of Covid right now — it’s become a nightmare.

“ITV have put a number of stringent rules in place, and after seeing members of production going down with it, they are urging everyone to take note of them.”

ITV addresses first show

However, an ITV spokesperson said: “The welfare of everyone who works on Dancing On Ice is our first priority.

“We have had a robust set of measures in place ever since work on the series commenced in order to operate safely within Covid-19 guidelines and to ensure the wellbeing of everyone connected with the production.”

