Dancing On Ice 2021 contestant Rebekah Vardy revealed she injured her partner during training and he had to go to hospital.

The WAG is paired up with Andy Buchanan on the ITV show, which begins this Sunday (January 17).

But Rebekah said things went badly wrong when she sliced his face while “practicing a trick”.

What did Rebekah say about Dancing On Ice 2021?

She told The Sun: “I seem to be the only one who’s ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital. I do apologise. No, it was awful; I think I’ve just come to terms with scarring his face.”

She added: “We were practicing a trick and we changed it slightly from something that we would normally do – and we did it on a daily basis and everything would go right and nothing would go wrong.

“On this occasion, it went very wrong and the back of my heel and my blade sliced his face open.”

Rebekah, who is married to footballer Jamie Vardy, said Andy became “concerned about was making sure that he could skate the next day”.

Meanwhile, Rebekah has been keeping fans updated throughout her training for the show.

Last month, the star told fans: “Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been doing, literally having the best time.

“Thank you to everyone working so hard behind the scenes to make this show possible.”

Meanwhile, last year, Rebekah appeared on Good Morning Britain to confirm her stint on the show.

And she spoke about her feud with Coleen Rooney.

The pair fell out in 2019 when Coleen claimed false stories about her became leaked to the press via Rebekah’s Instagram account.

At the time, Rebekah briefly addressed her legal battle with the fellow WAG.

She said: “Look, we tried to sort things out amicably and it just didn’t work.

Rebekah wants to ‘clear her name” amid the Coleen Rooney drama (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rebekah wants to ‘clear her name’

“I understand people think it’s ridiculous.

“I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name and I will do whatever that takes and I hope that it’s going to be resolved soon.”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV, Sunday January 17, at 6pm.

