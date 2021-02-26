Dancing On Ice star Joe-Warren Plant and his pro partner Vanessa Bauer will reportedly not be returning to the show.

The Emmerdale actor and professional ice skater had to leave the ITV programme earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus.

The show had already lost several of its celebs prematurely, including comedian Rufus Hound, who tested positive for COVID-19, and reality star Billie Shepherd, who suffered an injury in training.

Fans were hopeful that bosses would reinstate Joe-Warren and Vanessa to the show’s dwindling line-up of celebs.

Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa not returning to Dancing On Ice

Joe-Warren and Vanessa learned on Friday (February 26) morning that they would not be returning, according to The Sun.

A source told the newspaper that Joe and Vanessa feel “gutted” over the decision.

The couple were both symptomless, neither suffering any ill-effects of the virus.

The source claimed: “Everyone was expecting them to return.When the idea was first mooted everyone thought producers were just being polite. But clearly they always wanted this to happen.

Ultimately the producers have to uphold the integrity of the show.

“Joe and Vanessa are absolutely gutted. They had no ill-effects of being positive for COVID-19, so have been keeping fit and healthy in the confines of their hotel walls while they were isolating.

“But ultimately the producers have to uphold the integrity of the show and felt inviting them back could really upset the apple cart.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Withdrawing left Emmerdale actor ‘beyond heartbroken’

When the couple had to withdraw from the competition, Joe took to Instagram and called his time on Dancing On Ice “the most amazing experience”.

But he said he found it heart breaking.

The actor wrote: “I am beyond heartbroken that our journey has been cut short.

“For the past few months we have dedicated our entire lives to the show and I can’t even describe how I feel…

“Dancing On Ice has been the most amazing experience. I have met so many incredible / kind people.”

