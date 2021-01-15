Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby has revealed who she thinks will win the series.

Holly made the comments while speaking to Entertainment Daily and a host of other media ahead of the new series.

And, while it doesn’t start until Sunday (January 17), Holly has already picked her winner.

Not only that, the This Morning presenter boasted that she had “insider” knowledge of this year’s crop of ice hopefuls.

Holly Willoughby has picked her Dancing on Ice winner (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly say about the Dancing on Ice contestants?

Holly made the revelations during a chat with co-host Phillip Schofield and judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

She said she was backing Myleene Klass because of her “musicality”.

Read more: Graham Bell pulls out of DOI after his partner suffers horrific injury

While Jayne and Chris refused to pick a winner, Holly stated: “I’m going to go for Myleene.”

She then went on to explain further.

“I think she’s got musicality because obviously she’s a musician and she’s a performer anyway and I just, I don’t know, I think she’s going to fall in love with it.

“That’s my little insider tip,” she said, adding: “Based on nothing by the way!”

What’s new this series?

This year Dancing on Ice viewers can expect a few changes to the show.

As well as there being no live studio audience, the judges have been given a new special power.

ITV has introduced a new Golden Ticket system, which will see the judges pick their favourite celebrities from weeks one and two.

Read more: DOI star Joe Warren-Plant responds to romance rumours after love split

They will then be spared the public vote and sail straight through to their second skate.

Chris explained: “The judges are going to give the opportunity for one of the celebrities to be out of the public vote based on their performance that night.

“So there’s everything to skate for to not be in that public vote for that first week.”

Holly quipped: “Well if you could just pick Myleene to prove me right…!”

Holly thinks Myleene Klass will win because of her ‘musicality’ (Credit: ITV)

A true family favourite

Holly also revealed that she was thrilled the show is returning to our screens.

Not least because she struggles to find something to watch as a family with husband Dan Baldwin and kids Chester, Harry and Belle.

She revealed: “It’s January, it’s been rubbish, it’s been horrible, we need a bit of escapism.

“Trying to find things to watch as a family, where we are all sitting around the telly watching something together, is not that easy,” she added.

Holly continued: “We have The Masked Singer so thank god for that, but it’s really tricky to find those shows.

“So as a parent I’m so grateful for this show coming back because it’s proper family viewing that everyone can sit down and enjoy together.”

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV this Sunday ((January 17) at 6pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.