Holly Willoughby wears purple dress on Dancing On Ice
TV

Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby fans all say same thing about her dress

The This Morning star had fans giggling on social media

By Joshua Haigh

Dancing On Ice viewers all made the same comparison about Holly Willoughby and her dress last night.

The This Morning star returned to screens for the ITV competition amid her time off from the daytime show.

Holly showed off her evening look ahead of the show on Instagram.  The TV star posed in a glittery purple gown, designed by Irena Soprano for Sol Angelann.

“Tonight on @dancingonice 5 new celebrities take to the ice… see you on @ ITV at 6:30… back with my @schofe … #hwstyle dress by @sol_angelann jewellery by @stephenwebsterjewellery shoes by @stuartweitzman,” she wrote.

holly willoughby wears purple dress on dancing on ice
Holly Willoughby surprised fans with her choice of dress on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

When the show began, Holly’s dress quickly caught the eyes of viewers watching at home.

Read more: Holly Willoughby taking leave of absence from This Morning 

However, sadly for Holly, her daring ensemble turned out to be a fashion faux pas.

Holly Willoughby dress on Dancing On Ice

“Holly looks like a statue in that dress, looks so uncomfortable! #DancingOnIce,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “#Dancingonice poor Holly!! That dress must be sooo uncomfortable, like a mummy in a neck brace.”

“Holly looks very uncomfortable in that dress and I’m sure Phil thinks his Bond #dancingonice,” said a third. 

Meanwhile, other viewers compared Holly unfavourably to a Cadbury’s sweet on Instagram.

That dress must be sooo uncomfortable, like a mummy in a neck brace.

“Wow that purple Cadbury purple,” joked one follower.

A second fan replied: “The big purple one, Quality Street.”

holly willoughby wears purple dress on dancing on ice
Dancing On Ice fans poked fun at the dress on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby’s most-talked-about looks

“You look like the purple Quality Street,” laughed a third.

A fourth said: “You look like the purple one from@qualitystreetuki.”

“Purple Quality Street comes to mind,” said a fifth fan, while a sixth added: “I’ve got an awful craving for a tin of Quality Street.”

However, others loved the dress as one gushed: “Omg I’m obsessed with this dress!! So excited.”

Another wrote: “Holly you look absolutely stunning beautiful.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 30, at 6pm.

What did you think of Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice dress? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner on Weekend Kitchen
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner fans’ plea to couple over disappointing Weekend Kitchen news
Paul O'Grady opens up on his health
Paul O’Grady was given a ‘new lease of life’ after quitting daily habit over health fears
Trigger Point reviews and reaction: What did critics and viewers on Twitter make of ITV drama?
Trigger Point reviews and reaction: What did critics and viewers make of new ITV drama?
dancing on ice Rachel stevens
Dancing on Ice: Who is Rachel Stevens married to? Why did she and Jeremy Edwards split?
Sunday Brunch on Channel 4
Sunday Brunch viewers all saying same thing after ‘painfully embarrassing’ show today
Emmerdale and Coronation Street to move on ITV schedule
Emmerdale and Coronation Street scheduling move in HUGE ITV shake-up