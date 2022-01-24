Dancing On Ice viewers all made the same comparison about Holly Willoughby and her dress last night.

The This Morning star returned to screens for the ITV competition amid her time off from the daytime show.

Holly showed off her evening look ahead of the show on Instagram. The TV star posed in a glittery purple gown, designed by Irena Soprano for Sol Angelann.

“Tonight on @dancingonice 5 new celebrities take to the ice… see you on @ ITV at 6:30… back with my @schofe … #hwstyle dress by @sol_angelann jewellery by @stephenwebsterjewellery shoes by @stuartweitzman,” she wrote.

Holly Willoughby surprised fans with her choice of dress on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

When the show began, Holly’s dress quickly caught the eyes of viewers watching at home.

Read more: Holly Willoughby taking leave of absence from This Morning

However, sadly for Holly, her daring ensemble turned out to be a fashion faux pas.

Holly Willoughby dress on Dancing On Ice

“Holly looks like a statue in that dress, looks so uncomfortable! #DancingOnIce,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “#Dancingonice poor Holly!! That dress must be sooo uncomfortable, like a mummy in a neck brace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

“Holly looks very uncomfortable in that dress and I’m sure Phil thinks his Bond #dancingonice,” said a third.

Meanwhile, other viewers compared Holly unfavourably to a Cadbury’s sweet on Instagram.

That dress must be sooo uncomfortable, like a mummy in a neck brace.

“Wow that purple Cadbury purple,” joked one follower.

A second fan replied: “The big purple one, Quality Street.”

Dancing On Ice fans poked fun at the dress on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby’s most-talked-about looks

“You look like the purple Quality Street,” laughed a third.

A fourth said: “You look like the purple one from@qualitystreetuki.”

“Purple Quality Street comes to mind,” said a fifth fan, while a sixth added: “I’ve got an awful craving for a tin of Quality Street.”

However, others loved the dress as one gushed: “Omg I’m obsessed with this dress!! So excited.”

Another wrote: “Holly you look absolutely stunning beautiful.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 30, at 6pm.

What did you think of Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice dress? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.