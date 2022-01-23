Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby is the number one reason we tune into the ITV skate show every single week – because we can’t wait to see what dress she’s wearing.

Always gorgeous and often controversial, Dancing on Ice gives Holly the chance to step out of the confines of daytime TV.

Here she can opt for all-out glamour and dresses that are sometimes a little more revealing than her usual This Morning garb.

With the show’s 14th series currently underway, here we take the spotlight off this year’s contestants and place it firmly on Holly, charting her style evolution and her best-ever Dancing on Ice looks.

A barely-there Lili Hod dress worn by Holly Willoughby on Dancing on Ice in 2020 sparked Ofcom complaints (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice style queen Holly Willoughby and our favourite-ever dress

She’s worn so many pretty dresses over the show’s run, so picking a favourite was tough, but we think you’ll agree this dress was stunning.

Holly wore it on the 2020 series of the show and it caused a bit of a stir.

The stunning low-cut nude gown, featuring flecks of sparkling gold, was made by bridal fashion designer Lili Hod.

The live studio audience loved it, with one even wolf-whistling when Holly made her entrance.

However, some of those watching at home thought it was a little too daring, and even complained to Ofcom.

The regulator apparently received a “series of grievances” from unhappy viewers, who felt it was inappropriate.

One person wrote on Holly’s Instagram post: “Cover up a bit more!! You don’t always have to display everything.”

Holly wore a gorgeous embellished Narces dress and viewers branded her the ‘ice queen’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby crowned ‘ice queen’

February 2020 saw Holly wear a gorgeous white sequinned off-the-shoulder gown with a daring thigh-high slit.

It was designed by Narces and she teamed it with shoes by Gina.

Viewers at home absolutely loved it, with many branding her the show’s “ice queen“.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Holly looks like an Ice Queen , she just needs a crown.”

Did Holly flash her cleavage to to detract from Phil’s drama? (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s little black dress

February 2020 was an emotional month for Holly and Dancing on Ice co-host Phillip Schofield.

Cast your minds back and you’ll remember that it was around this time that Phil came out as gay on This Morning.

When Dancing on Ice hit our screens on the Sunday night, Holly wore a gorgeous black sequin dress with a mesh insert on the bust by Berta.

And some said that she might have worn it deliberately to detract from the scandal surround Phil.

Many viewers took to Twitter to say as much.

“At least Holly’s cleavage is making you take your eye’s off Schofield!” said one.

We were in love with Holly’s look for the Valentine’s Day show (Credit: ITV)

Pink to make the boys wink

Love Week 2021 just happened to fall on Valentine’s Day and host Holly went all out with her dress.

She wore an extravagant Iris Serban gown featuring a flowing skirt with a feathered hem.

One fan gushed: “Holly, you are beyond beautiful tonight.”

Holly almost bared more than intended back in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s near-miss wardrobe malfunction

The Dancing on Ice star narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction during the 2020 series when her dress was nearly torn off live on air.

Viewers saw Holly collapse into giggles as Phil tried to calm her.

“We’ve got a camera round our feet, I’m so sorry,” he said, looking shocked as the camera appeared to come out of nowhere towards the pair.

“This camera just whizzed past my foot and nearly ripped my dress off!” Holly exclaimed.

Dancing on Ice fans wondered why Holly wore a ‘wedding dress’ back in 2018 (Credit: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock)

‘Why is Holly wearing a wedding dress?’

Series 10 in 2018 saw Holly wear what some fans of the show called a “wedding dress“.

She stepped out on to the rink in a frothy, floor-length white dress by Halfpenny London.

The gown, picked for the celebrity ice-skating show’s Fairytale Week, featured a strapless bodice and a ruffled skirt.

Fans were confused by the bridal choice, with many asking on social media: “Why is Holly wearing a wedding dress?”

Holly went on air ‘in her underwear’ in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

‘You’re on air in your underwear’

White is clearly a favourite colour of Holly’s when it comes to her Dancing on Ice dress – but this barely there dress would’ve surely left her more than a little chilly.

Holly’s Dana Harel gown featured a transparent bodice bedecked with pearls with a ruffled base and she looked divine.

However, some fans seemed convinced that Holly had forgotten to put her top on before the show went live.

One said: “Go and put your top on Holly!! Omg!!! You are on air in your underwear!!”

Duchess vibes for Holly in Jenny Packham

Holly pulled out all the stops when the show returned after a brief hiatus in 2018.

The series saw her wear some of our favourite dresses ever, and she even appeared to take style inspiration from none other than the Duchess of Cambridge.

Known for her love of gorgeous dresses by designer Jenny Packham, Holly too opted for the designer.

She wore an icy blue Jenny Packham dress costing almost £3k halfway through the comeback series, sweeping her hair up into a chignon to keep the focus on the dress’ intricate beading.

She is disco!

Holly posed up a storm ahead of the show in this asymmetric Attico dress – and who can blame her, she looked gorgeous.

However, a multi-coloured sequin number like this was bound to divide opinion, with viewers unsure about the dress.

Holly loved it though.

Posing with her arm raised above her head and a smile on her face, Holly captioned the picture: “D-I-S-C-O …. let’s do this!”

Holly and Phil on series two of Dancing on Ice back in 2007 (Credit: Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

Dancing on Ice throwback

Holly didn’t start out in chic and stylish floor-length gowns on Dancing on Ice – the host’s style has evolved over the years.

In early series of the show, Holly wore shorter cocktail-style dresses, switching to longer dresses as she settled more into the role.

One of our early favourites was this teal green wrap dress, with its daring low front.

Holly – who has taken a leave of absence from This Morning but remains on Dancing on Ice – was a mere baby at the time, fronting the show at the tender age of just 26.

Like a fine wine, she just keeps on improving with age, so we can’t wait to see what’ll emerge from Holly’s wardrobe on Dancing on Ice 2022.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sunday nights.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sunday nights.