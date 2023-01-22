Dancing On Ice: Who is Darren Harriott? Is he related to Ainsley? What happened to his dad?

Comedian Darren Harriott is set to join the Dancing on Ice cast in 2023, one of 11 celebs who will be competing against each other.

Swapping the stage for skates, Darren will join Tippy Packard on this year’s series as they attempt to come out on top.

What do we know about Darren though?

Tippy and Darren are partnered up (Credit: ITV)

Who is Dancing On Ice star Darren Harriott?

Darren Harriott grew up in the West Midlands, in 1988. The 34-year-old comic had a tough childhood, when his dad was imprisoned for drug dealing when he was just 11.

The British comedian didn’t appear on TV until 2016, when he featured on Stand Up Central on Comedy Central.

His success on the show gave him an appearance on Live at the Apollo on the BBC in 2017. He then won Edinburgh Fringe’s Best Newcomer Award.

He won the Best Show Award at Fringe Fest in 2019 and went on to tour the UK with his comedy shows in clubs across the country.

Darren appeared on Britain’s Top Takeaways (Credit: BBC)

Darren Harriott’s childhood: What happened to his dad?

Although he’s doing amazingly well for himself, things could have gone in a very different direction for the TV star.

In a 2018 interview with the Evening Standard, he said he grew up in an edgy environment.

He said: “I used to carry a knife. I want to explore how things were when I was growing up, and the nature of toxic masculinity. Looking back, we didn’t have a lot.

“We were all on free school dinners, which we thought was a badge of honour. All we had was how people perceived us. Our egos were so fragile, almost like they were made out of paper, and the slightest poke would make us lose our minds.

“All it would take was for someone to say something about your mum. When I hear about another stabbing on the news I understand it.”

His dad Patrick didn’t live at home with him, but he did stay in contact by phone when he wasn’t in prison.

Darren said: “Looking back I think all we really wanted was for our dads to give us a hug and say they loved us.”

He told The Sun that he had a strange phone call from his dad over Christmas 1999, when he was aged 11.

He recalled: “He started saying things like: ‘Look after your mom, look after your brother. Work hard, make sure you study.’

“I didn’t think about it at the time but on reflection there was a lot of finality in what he was saying.”

Three months later, in March 2000, another call revealed Patrick had taken his own life in his prison cell.

Darren is an award-winning comedian (Credit: YouTube)

Are Darren and Ainsley Harriott related?

Although comedian Darren and TV chef Ainsley have the last same name, there are no reports of them being related to each other.

Is Darren Harriott married?

Darren is private when it comes to his love life, but there are no reports of him being in a relationship.

He also doesn’t have any children that he’s made public.

What TV shows has Darren Harriott been on?

Darren has been a regular on the small screen.

He’s had appearances on panel shows including Mock the Week and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

He’s also been on Britain’s Top Takeaways, The Last Leg, Backstage with Katherine Rya and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Darren also appeared as a regular panelist on 2022’s Love Island spin off Aftersun.

DOI injury

Although it’s not even on air yet, Darren sustained a nasty injury while training for the new series.

He fell on his neck while performing a lift, leaving him with a case of whiplash.

Sharing the news on Instagram in December, he wrote: “I fell backwards yesterday on the ice near the end of my lesson and I now have whiplash… yay!”

He added: “Gosh why’s my head so big man my poor neck. I can’t turn my head properly or raise my left arm.”

Earlier this week he suffered another injury and was taken to hospital after a blade sliced into his arm.

Darren Harriott on Dancing On Ice

With Dancing On Ice 2023 underway, Darren is looking at the reason he signed up – and he’s not really sure!

He said: “I like dancing and I like ice, that is actually a lie – I hate both! Why would I sign up for this? What’s wrong with me? I’m looking forward to it, I just want to be graceful.

“I like learning new skills and Dancing On Ice is a new skill. I’m not a graceful guy, I don’t have much grace.

“I’ve always said I’m like a full fridge and I want this fridge to move like it’s got wheels.

“I want to look good, be graceful and feel confident on the ice. I’m probably not going to quit comedy for ice

skating, however if I can look really good then I might keep it going.”

Darren is an accomplished comedian (Credit: YouTube)

It’s as good a reason as any, Darren!

He added: “I’m quite competitive and I know it can improve my fitness and flexibility and I get to wear some bomb ass costumes as well.

“I’m looking forward to wearing something with feathers!”

Darren and his feather-based outfits will make their DOI 2023 debut on week two alongside pro Tippy Packard.

Dancing On Ice starts on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30pm. It will be available to watch on ITV 1 and ITVX.

