Dancing On Ice: Christopher Dean leaves Phil and Holly in giggles with unfortunate remark live on air

Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean shocked his co-stars and viewers with an unfortunate remark about Jayne Torvill tonight.

Chris was explaining his recent injury to his pinky finger as it was wrapped in a glittery bandage tonight.

But he suffered a mishap with his words and it accidentally sounded ruder than it meant to be!

Poor Chris suffered a slip of the word blunder (Credit: ITV)

Christopher Dean on Dancing On Ice

Host Phillip Schofield said at the start of the show: “Let’s address the bandaged pinky in the room, shall we?” referring to Chris’ bandaged finger.

Phil asked: “What have you done?” as Holly Willoughby exclaimed: “Oh look at that!”

Christopher replied: “Jayne was squeezing my hard… hand in the lift,” as Phil cut in: “She was squeezing what?”

Phil, Holly and the judges then fell into hysterics over Christopher’s unfortunate mishap.

Holly giggled: “Thank you for sharing!”

Chris got his words mixed up when discussing Jayne (Credit: ITV)

Phil quipped: “I wish I hadn’t asked now!”

Christopher said: “Anyway, I fell over in a dark room…”

Holly joked: “I prefer the first story!”

Jayne was squeezing my hard… hand in the lift.

Christopher said: “Maybe I’ll stick with that first story. Shall we talk about Joey now,” referring to Joey Essex, who had just skated.

Viewers watching were in hysterics over the live blunder as one person said: “She was doing what Chris,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another wrote: “I just had to watch that back 5 times! Jane squeezed Chris’s [bleep] in a lift apparently!”

Someone else added: “Excuse me Chris?” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Poor Chris!

Earlier this week, Chris revealed his injury on Twitter.

The ice skating expert shared a photo of his hand with his pinky finger wrapped in a bandage.

He wrote: “Yes broken.”

In another post, Chris said: “We were trying the Iron Lotus, but ended up doing a Half Nelson. Or did I just fall over a suitcase in the middle of the night.”

Dancing On Ice will air on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX.

