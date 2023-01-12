Christopher Dean judging on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice 2023: Christopher Dean suffers unfortunate accident days before launch

The series begins this weekend...

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean has revealed he’s suffered an unfortunate accident days before the launch show.

The hit ITV skating show will return to our screens this Sunday (December 15) for a brand new series.

However, with just days to go before the launch, Christopher has revealed an injury which has resulted in a bandage.

Christopher Dean judging on Dancing On Ice
Christopher Dean revealed an injury ahead of Dancing On Ice’s return (Credit: ITV)

Christopher Dean on Dancing On Ice

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Christopher shared a photo of his hand with his pinky finger wrapped in a bandage.

He wrote: “Yes broken.”

Meanwhile, Christopher later explained further how he got the injury.

He said alongside another picture of his bandaged finger: “We were trying the Iron Lotus, but ended up doing a Half Nelson. Or did I just fall over a suitcase in the middle of the night.”

Dancing On Ice fans rallied around the ice skater and offered their support.

One person said: “Hope you heal quickly! Poor you.”

Or did I just fall over a suitcase in the middle of the night.

Another replied: “I hope you’re on the mend soon.”

A third tweeted: “Hope you are okay Chris.”

Someone else commented: “Hope you have a quick recovery. Can’t wait for Sunday.”

Dancing On Ice stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean at event
Fans rallied around Christopher (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice 2023

Dancing On Ice will return this weekend as a fresh batch of celebrities take to the ice.

Patsy Palmer, Siva Kaneswaran, Michelle Heaton and Joey Essex are among the line-up.

Although the series hasn’t yet started, bookies have already predicted who could skate away as champion.

According to BetVictor, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is the current favourite to win the show.

Nile Wilson press shot for DOI
Could Nile Wilson win? (Credit: ITV)

Who could win?

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson for BetVictor, spoke about Nile’s chances.

“Nile Wilson is our current favourite to win Dancing on Ice, at 11/4,” he said.

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2023: Complaints, ‘curse’ and celebrity slip-ups as ITV unveils first look

“I think with Nile’s competitive background and athleticism, he’s got what it takes to go all the way!”

However, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is also a contender to potentially take home the trophy.

Sam said: “She won the nation’s hearts last summer, can she do it again on the ice?”

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday (January 15) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. 

