Dancing On Ice 2023: Bookies announce favourite to win with days until launch

Dancing On Ice 2023 may already have its winner, despite there still being a few days to go until the show launches.

The bookmakers have already chosen their winner – and it’s not good news for the likes of Patsy Palmer and Mollie Gallagher.

Will Nile win? (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 winner revealed?

Dancing On Ice 2023 is set to launch on Sunday (January 15).

Speculation is already rife over which celebrity is going to be the first to be eliminated, and which one is going the whole way.

So who is going to follow in Regan Gascoigne’s footsteps and win Dancing On Ice 2023?

According to BetVictor, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is the current favourite to win the show.

He’s got what it takes to go all the way!

The bookmakers have him at 11/4 to emerge victorious from this year’s competition.

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson for BetVictor, spoke about Nile’s chances.

“Nile Wilson is our current favourite to win Dancing on Ice, at 11/4,” he said.

“I think with Nile’s competitive background and athleticism, he’s got what it takes to go all the way!” he then added.

Ekin-Su is second favourite to win the show (Credit: ITV)

Will Nile Wilson win Dancing On Ice 2023?

However, Nile isn’t home and dry yet.

Love Island 2021 champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is on his heels, as she’s currently the second favourite to win the competition.

“She won the nation’s hearts last summer, can she do it again on the ice?” Sam said.

Third favourite is Joey Essex, who Sam believes will be a “dark horse”. He’s currently at 4/1 to win the show.

“Corrie’s Mollie Gallagher comes in at 15/2, The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran is 8/1 and drag queen The Vivienne is 9/1,” Sam then said.

“Other contestants include Michelle Heaton 12/1, Carley Stenson 14/1, Darren Harriott 14/1, Patsy Palmer 20/1, and John Fashanu 25/1,” he then added.

A first look at the series was revealed recently (Credit: ITV)

Teaser revealed for new series

Elsewhere, a first look at the new series was released recently.

In the first look, the celebrities can be seen being taken through their paces on the ice.

Some can even be seen falling over on the ice.

“It’s a new adventure for me. I’m nervous about falling on my bum, or buttocks, or whatever you want to call it,” the Love Island star says. She then falls on her bum.

Elsewhere, Michelle Heaton then speaks about what she hopes to get from doing the show.

“It’s been a long journey to get here and now I’m stronger than ever,” she says.

“I just want to do everybody proud,” she then adds.

The teaser also then shows clip of a potential romance between Joey Essex and his partner, Vanessa, blossoming.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday, January 15 at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.