The first look at Dancing on Ice 2023 is here but the clip has left fans all saying the same thing – who are these celebrities?

It seems like a lot of DOI viewers don’t recognise quite a few of the “celebs” on the show.

The clip also reveals one contestant suffering an early blow as they suffer an injury, as the celebrities gear up to compete in the sparkling new series.

Watch the first look at Dancing on Ice here…

Ekin-Su suffered quite a few falls in the first look at Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

First look at Dancing On Ice 2023 leaves one contestant injured

In the first look clip, one skater appears to have been left with a few bruises after several falls.

Poor Ekin-Su!

The Love Island winner said in the clip: “It’s a new adventure for me. I’m nervous about falling on my bum, or buttocks, or whatever you want to call it!”

And it seems like Ekin-Su cursed herself as the clip then shows her doing just that!

Elsewhere, singer and actress Michelle Heaton said: “It’s been a long journey to get here and now I’m stronger than ever.”

Michelle has been open about her tough battle with alcoholism and addiction.

She added: “I just want to do everybody proud.”

We’re sure you will, Michelle!

Some viewers have struggled to recognise the celebrity line-up this year… (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up: First look at contestants as bookies pick early winner

DOI clip leaves fans making same complaint

When Dancing On Ice first announced its 2023 line-up, quite a few viewers took to social media to say the same thing – they don’t recognise these celebs!

And the reaction to this first look clip only has people repeating the same thought.

One fan said: “Who are these people?”

Another said: “I only recognise Patsy.”

A third viewer added: “I would watch if you had actual celebrities, not the reality wannabes.”

Dancing On Ice curse?

Well, if there’s one thing that attracts viewers, it’s the dancer/contestant curse which is famous on Strictly but has happened on Dancing On Ice too!

The “curse” often sees celeb contestants become more than just dance partners with whoever they are paired with on the show.

In the clip, reality star Joey Essex asks his skating partner Vanessa Bauer: “How do we stay in touch, do I take your number?”

Vanessa replied: “Yes, of course!”

Could romance be on the cards for this glittering pair?

We can’t wait for it all to unfold this Sunday.

Watch the first look at Dancing on Ice 2023 below…

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday, January 15 at 6:30 pm on ITV1. Episodes will be available on ITVX after airing.

Are you excited for Dancing on Ice to return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.