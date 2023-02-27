Dancing on Ice star Carley Stenson fights back tears as she’s dealt blow amid ‘painful’ horror injury

Dancing On Ice star Carley Stenson suffered a shock injury during the skate-off on last night’s edition of the show (Sunday, February 26).

The former Hollyoaks star became the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the show yesterday.

Carley was in the skate-off last night (Credit: ITV)

Carley Stenson in the skate-off on Dancing On Ice

Last night’s edition of the show saw Carley and Siva Kaneswaran go head-to-head in the dreaded skate-off.

Carley was in the bottom two, despite picking up 34.5 points, placing her 4th on the leaderboard.

Carley and her skating partner, Mark Hanretty, were up first in the skate-off.

The duo skated to the tune of Stop This Flame by Celeste.

If being in the skate-off wasn’t bad enough, Carley then injured herself while skating.

At the end of their performance, Carley and Mark skated over to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

It was during this chat with the hosts that Carley revealed she’d dislocated her shoulder during the skate-off.

Carley hurt herself in the skate-off (Credit: ITV)

Carley’s shock injury

“How did that feel?” Phillip asked Carley as she skated over.

“Electric. Painful,” Carley replied. “Painful?” a concerned Holly asked.

“Your shoulder?” she then asked.

“It’s back in,” a breathless Carley replied. “It didn’t go out out, it popped out.”

“And you’ve just popped it back in?” Holly asked. “But it’s back in!” Carley said, grinning.

“Okay, we’re going to get a medic to have a look at you in just a moment so stay put,” Holly then said.

“We’re all good!” Carley said.

Viewers felt for Carley.

“Feel so bad for Carly that dance off oh such a shame her shoulder popped out,” one viewer tweeted.

“Carley’s shoulder popping out of it’s socket and her having to pop it back in though..ouch,” another wrote.

“Oh dear, didn’t realise it was a dislocated shoulder. Ouch. Hope she’s ok,” a third said.

Carley was eliminated last night (Credit: ITV)

Carley Stenson eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Unfortunately for Carley, last night’s performance in the skate-off proved to be her last on the ice.

The judges opted to save Siva, sending Carley home the week before the semi-finals.

“It’s been a tough week for both of you,” Holly told Carley and Mark.

“It’s just got harder,” Carley replied, fighting back tears.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s all a bit of a blur right now but yeah, I really enjoyed it,” she later said.

Viewers were gutted to see the back of Carley.

“So gutted, I’ve loved Carley and Mark SO much and really thought they’d be there until the end,” one Dancing On Ice viewer tweeted.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 5 at 6.30pm.

