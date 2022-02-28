Dancing On Ice viewers divided over Brendan Cole scoring

Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole received the perfect 40 last night for his stunning performance.

For Props Week, former Strictly star Brendan and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer skated with umbrellas to Falling by Harry Styles.

The incredible performance featured rain and was hugely praised by all four judges.

Brendan and Vanessa bagged the perfect 40 (Credit: ITV)

Brendan Cole on Dancing On Ice

So much so, all four judges gave Brendan and Vanessa a 10 meaning they bagged 40 out of 40.

Christopher Dean told the pair: “You know when a routine seems like it just started and it just finishes, it’s a really good sign because we were with you all the way.

“The way you wove the prop into the whole routine was seamless.”

Brendan and Vanessa’s routine was incredible (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse admitted she was feeling “emotional”, adding: “For weeks I’ve been saying I want more, that was the performance I was talking about.

“I’m very dramatic so I love the drama but there was storytelling, it was technically good and the two of you made it look effortless.”

Meanwhile, Jayne Torvill said the scoring was “thoroughly deserved”.

Finally, Ashley Banjo told Brendan and Vanessa that the performance ‘transported’ him somewhere else.

Viewers felt divided over Brendan’s scoring (Credit: ITV)

Despite the judges’ incredible feedback, some viewers didn’t think the performance was worth full marks.

One person said on Twitter: “Another bias score, out of sync in certain parts and the lifts were basic was not worth 40.”

Another agreed, writing: “That no way deserves a 40.”

One added: “Sorry but how has Brendan got 40 and Kimberly [Wyatt] hasn’t, are we watching the same show as the judges?”

But many people loved the routine and praised Brendan and Vanessa.

One gushed: “Beautiful dance from Brendan and Vanessa tonight. Well worth the perfect 40.”

Another wrote: “Finally some decent scoring on this show! Brendan and Vanessa a well deserved 40!”

One tweeted: “Well done Brendan & Vanessa well worthy of a 40, gorgeous.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday March 6, at 6:30pm.

