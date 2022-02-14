Dancing On Ice star Bez may be “resilient” to backlash, an expert has claimed.

Last night’s episode saw Liberty Poole and her dance partner, Joe Johnson, leave the show in a shock elimination.

Bez, meanwhile, survived to see another round of the competition, despite being placed lowest on the scoreboard again.

Liberty and Joe exit from the competition

Liberty and Joe were the fourth couple to be eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Despite taking a tumble during their performance, Liberty and Joe skated away with 28 points. This placed them 7th on the leaderboard, 8.5 points above Bez and Angela, who had 19.5.

However, it wasn’t enough to save Liberty and Joe from the skate-off. When it came down to saving Liberty and Joe, or Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard, the judges saved the latter.

Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino has since analysed Liberty’s appearance following her exit, and shared his findings.

Darren said that the Love Island star looked a “little lost” and “out of her depth” on the ice this week. However, he pointed out that the judges were impressed with her progress as she picked up her highest score of the series.

On her relationship with Joe, he said that their bond “mimics that of a brother and sister”.

“Despite falling, she held herself in a confident manner and she kept a strong and composed posture – showing her strength as a character as she was determined not to let it get the better of her,” he said.

Bez on Dancing On Ice

Bez and Angela are heading into another week (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Bez and his dance partner, Angela, survived the public vote and are through to week six of the competition.

“Bez has never taken himself too seriously, he’s always up for a bit of fun but he’s also willing to work hard and do his best week in, week out,” Darren said of the 57-year-old.

“He is a true entertainer and isn’t putting any pressure on himself to win the competition overall,” he continued.

Bez has received some backlash from viewers over his continued survival on the show, however, Darren doesn’t think that will affect him.

He said that Bez “has developed a great deal of resilience and one of his endearing qualities is that he has the ability to laugh at himself”.

“Perhaps, this is what the voting public have embraced,” he speculated.

What else was said about Bez on Dancing On Ice?

Bez and Angela’s routine picked up 19.5 points (Credit: ITV)

Darren then went on to speak about Bez’s chances of winning this year’s Dancing On Ice.

“Bez is undeniably the underdog of this series and is enjoying the ride as he continues to make it through each week,” he said.

“While it may seem unfair as other celebrities are scoring higher and have proven to be technically better on the ice, there is no denying that Bez is throwing himself into training and working hard to make his skating partner proud.”

Bez received plenty of backlash last night following his survival at the expense of Liberty and Joe.

“Seriously it’s becoming a joke now. Liberty can skate, Bez can’t!” one viewer angrily tweeted. “Such a fix it’s embarrassing and rude to all the skaters who get sent off!”

However, according to Darren, the backlash will be like water off a duck’s back for Bez!

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday, February 20 at 6pm on ITV and ITV Hub.