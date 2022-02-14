dancing on ice bez
TV

Dancing On Ice: Alex Beresford says it’s time for Bez to leave show

The ITV star clearly isn't a Happy Mondays fan

By Joshua Haigh

Alex Beresford has called for Bez to be axed from Dancing On Ice.

Alex took to Twitter to criticise Bez on Sunday night following the star’s performance.

Bez took to the rink as a beekeeper but sadly his performance included a few awkward stumbles.

Following the not-so-perfect performance, Alex insisted that the Happy Mondays star should be voted off Dancing On Ice.

“I think it’s sadly time for Bez to Buzz Off on @dancingonice,” said Alex followed by numerous cry-laughing emojis.

bez dancing on ice
Alex Beresford isn’t fond of Bez on Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rushed to defend Bez on Dancing On Ice

Fans rushed to share their opinions, with many coming in defence of Bez.

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers fume over elimination as Bez avoids skate-off

“I think he’s doing so well. He’s trying so hard,” replied one fan. “Definitely improving each week and dancing alone far more than some others.”

Another fan replied: “Nooo! He’s great entertainment!”

One added: “Really! Bez is so funny and entertaining, so he’s not the best but he gets up there every Sunday night and entertains us, there’s plenty of other channels you can turn to while he’s on.”

However, others agreed with Alex’s sentiment.

One follower said: “Should have gone weeks ago. He is so bad.”

“What is it about us Brits that love to put through people like Bez?” said a second.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Bez admits ‘guilt’ over still being on show

Alex didn’t get his wish granted on Sunday. Instead, Love Island’s Liberty Poole was eliminated from the show.

Bez on Dancing On Ice
Bez has viewers torn on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Alex will be starring in the new series of ITV show All-Star Musicals.

The show sees celebrities taking on theatre classics in a night ITV describes as “show-stopping entertainment”.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Alex told fans: “So excited to be taking on a huge hit for All-Star Musicals from the biggest West End Musical. I’d love to tell you which one but for now we have to ‘Let It Go’.

“There’s a fine line between panic and excitement, but I can’t wait to challenge myself and feel the thrill of performing a musical number in front of a crowd. The acoustics in my shower are very sympathetic.”

