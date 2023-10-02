With 3 months to go, here’s the favourites to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice 2024

Dancing On Ice 2024 will be on our screens in the new year and there’s set to be some changes.

Of course, a fresh batch of contestants will be putting their skates on to impress the judges. But there’s also going to be a big change to the show’s hosts.

Holly Willoughby is expected to return for another year. However, her co-star Phillip Schofield left ITV in May following his affair admission. Therefore, he won’t be returning to the hit ITV programme.

But who will join Holly on rinkside? Here’s who the odds are on…

Stephen is the favourite to host Dancing On Ice 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 presenters – who will host with Holly?

According to BettingSites.co.uk, Stephen Mulhern is the current favourite to replace Phil with odds placed at 1/2. Catchphrase and In For A Penny star Stephen previously filled in for Phil alongside Holly when he was ill.

Viewers loved him A LOT and begged ITV bosses to make him a permanent host.

But now with Holly needing a co-host, could Stephen be the top choice for bosses? A source sure reckons so, claiming to Mirror: “Stephen is the perfect choice. Not only does he get on brilliantly with Holly, he is relaxed and fun which sits well with a show like Dancing on Ice.”

Could Ashley swap the judge role for a hosting position? (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo

Current Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo is in second place. He has been a judge on the programme since 2018.

Bookies have odds placed at 5/1 for Ashley to join Holly as host. Well he’s familiar with the show…

Sonny won Dancing On Ice in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sonny Jay

Radio DJ Sonny Jay is the third star who could join Holly as a co-host. BettingSites.co.uk has placed odds on Sonny at 16/1.

Sonny appeared on the skating show in 2021 and won the competition. He certainly has experience on the show, so could this be his next move?

Could Rylan join Dancing On Ice as a host? (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark

TV favourite Rylan Clark is the next star suggested to host Dancing On Ice with odds at 20/1.

Rylan has hosted many shows including This Morning, Strictly: It Takes Two and Supermarket Sweep, so he’s no stranger to taking a main presenting role.

Rylan has also previously hosted This Morning with Holly, so it wouldn’t be their first rodeo!

Could Paddy join Holly? (Credit: ITV)

Paddy McGuinness and Brendan Cole

Both placed at 25/1 is Paddy McGuinness and Brendan Cole. Paddy has a history with hosting primetime shows and Brendan previously appeared on Dancing On Ice last year.

Brendan finished in second place on DOI last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Former Strictly pro Brendan finished in second place on the show so he has experience!

Joe won Dancing On Ice in 2020 with Alex Murphy (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash

Another previous winner of Dancing On Ice, Joe Swash has odds of 33/1 to replace Phil. Joe won the ITV show in 2020 with pro partner Alex Murphy.

Joe is a bubbly TV personality so we could easily see him hosting Dancing On Ice!

Jonathan Ross is a popular TV star (Credit: ITV)

Jonathan Ross or Dermot O’Leary

Odds have also been placed on Jonathan Ross and Dermot O’Leary, both at 50/1, to join Holly. Dermot has hosted This Morning alongside Holly in recent months after Phil’s departure.

Could Dermot join Holly on another ITV show? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Jonathan is no stranger to television and has a pretty big fanbase.

So far, five contestants have been confirmed for the new series. They include Ricky Hatton, Claire Sweeney, Hannah Spearritt, Amber Davies and Greg Rutherford.

Dancing On Ice is expected to return in early 2024.

Who’s your bets on? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.