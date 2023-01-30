A Dancing On Ice 2023 star was rushed to hospital last week after injuring his chin while choreographing a routine.

Sylvain Longchambon split his chin open when training with his partner Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher but still went on to perform on the ITV show, Sunday night.

Sylvain Longchambon and Mollie Gallagher on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 star rushed to hospital after horror fall

The ITV show’s creative director Dan Whiston revealed that there were lots of falls, including Sylvain needing to be rushed to hospital. He reportedly had his chin glued after hitting it on the ice during rehearsals.

The professional skater is the husband of Mollie‘s Coronation Street co-star, Samia Longchambon. Mollie is known for her role as Nina Lucas on Coronation Street, although fans have found her unrecognisable since ditching her two-tone hairstyle.

Dan told The Sun: “We’ve had lots of falls this week, with pro-skater Sylvain rushed to hospital after hitting his chin on the ice during rehearsals.”

Despite the horror fall, Mollie and Sylvain impressed the judges in Musical week and took home a score of 28.5. The pair performed an emotional routine of She Used To Be Mine from the musical Waitress, written by Sara Bareilles.

Molie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon get a score of 28.5 (Source: ITV)

Not the first horror fall this year

Pop star and member of The Wanted Siva Kaneswaran passed out in a horror accident in December. He cracked his head on the rink during training. He was diagnosed with a mild concussion but continued to perform.

EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer had a tumble on Sunday during her Wicked-themed performance but was saved from elimination in the skate-off.

Patsy Palmer falls during Dancing on Ice (Source: ITV)

Patsy managed to get back to her feet quickly and finished the routine with confidence. Despite the fall, she received positive comments from judges.

Michelle Heaton was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the ITV competition after John Fashanu was the first to be voted off.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 5 on ITV1 and ITVX.

