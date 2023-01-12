Dancing On Ice 2023 star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has sparked fears she’ll miss the show as she’s struck down with illness.

The Love Island 2022 winner will make her debut on the ice this Sunday (January 15) with her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield.

However, taking to Twitter today, Ekin-Su sparked fears she won’t be able to get her skates on this weekend.

Dancing On Ice 2023

She tweeted: “Very ill. Doctors have told me to rest hopefully I can recover very quickly ready for Sunday.”

Fans expressed concern in the comments as one person replied: “Omg noo. Wishing you speedy recovery angel.”

Another tweeted: “Feel better soon lovely. Definitely rest up, need to give your body and immune system a break.”

A third wrote: “Oh no. Rest as much as you can.”

Someone else added: “Oh no. Get plenty of rest. I hope you’re well enough for Sunday.”

ED! has contacted reps for Dancing On Ice for comment.

Back in November last year, Ekin-Su spoke about an injury she endured during training for the show.

She explained on Good Morning Britain: “It’s gone now but there was a bruise. I’ve lost a toe [nail], but anyway!

“It’s fine. It went backwards, but it’s great. That is gonna explain how my training is going.”

Last week, Ekin-Su gushed over Dancing On Ice and teased fans about her upcoming routine.

She said: “Not long now ‘til show day. I can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve been working on!

“So grateful for this opportunity and lucky to be working with such talented people.”

Fans were excited about Ekin-Su getting on the ice as one gushed: “Best of luck, can’t wait.”

Another person said: “Can’t wait to see you on the ice, backing you all the way!!”

Her boyfriend and fellow Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti commented: “Let’s go guys! All my support baby.”

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday (January 15) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

