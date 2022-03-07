Dancing On Ice viewers all asking the same thing about Holly and Phil

Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers were all asking the same thing about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during last night’s show (Sunday, March 6).

Viewers couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that Phil and Holly were standing so far apart on the show – especially when they now sit right next to each other on This Morning.

Phillip and Holly on Dancing On Ice 2022

Phillip and Holly stood apart at the start of the show (Credit: ITV)

Social distancing hasn’t been a thing in England for a couple of weeks now.

Viewers of Dancing On Ice 2022 were therefore baffled to see Phillip and Holly still standing two meters apart on last night’s show.

At the start of last night’s show, Phillip and Holly stood apart as they introduced the judging panel.

They also stood slightly apart when introducing some of the contestants.

However, during parts of the show, the duo went back to standing side by side.

Despite this, viewers were still confused as to why they felt the need to stand so far apart at the start of the show in the first place.

How did viewers react?

Viewers were confused (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts on Holly and Phil’s decision to social distance.

“Why are Holly and Phil standing so far apart…when they now sit right next to each other on This Morning…” one viewer tweeted.

“I’ll be the first to admit I’m nervous regarding COVID, but WHY are Holly & Phil standing so far apart, more so than normal?!” another baffled viewer asked.

“They sit next to each other now on This Morning… bloody stupid…” a third said in reply.

“They were hugging each other on This Morning last week,” another grumbled.

What else happened on Dancing On Ice 2022 last night?

Stef was the latest celebrity to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

Last night’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw the seventh couple leave the show.

Stef Reid and her pro skater partner, Andy Buchanan, were voted off the show, just one week before the semi-finals.

The duo went up against Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard in the skate-off but ultimately didn’t convince the judges enough to save them.

“I’ve loved every moment. It’s not something that I ever thought I’d be able to do,” the Paralympic athlete said following her elimination.

“I can’t thank you enough,” she told Andy.

Elsewhere, three couples picked up a perfect 40.0 score yesterday. Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer picked up their second perfect 40 in a row, surely placing them as favourites going into the last couple of weeks of the show.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, March 13 at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.