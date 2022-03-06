Phillip Schofield’s ‘debilitating’ health condition which ‘drove him insane’

Dancing On Ice host Phillip Schofield once suffered from a debilitating eye condition which he said ‘drove him insane’.

This Morning presenter Phil previously opened up about the condition and how it even made his mum fear he was going blind.

In 2020, Phil spoke about suffering from “eye floaters” during an episode of This Morning.

Dancing On Ice host Phillip Schofield’s eye condition

He explained at the time: “My retinas are not detaching, but I have debilitating eye floaters.

“Funnily enough, I had a person who is on the TV contact me the other day and said, ‘I heard you’ve got floaters, what do you do?’

“I am at the cutting edge of all this, let me tell you, because the only way to treat them is a vitrectomy, where they suck the jelly out of your eye.

“Within twelve months you get a cataract, so they are trying to pioneer a half vitrectomy, which started in America – see I know a lot about this!”

He added: “You have half the vitrectomy, takes the floaters out, but you don’t get a cataract.

“And I am hoping I might be the first person in the country to get this.”

However, his co-star Holly Willoughby asked: “Do you want to be the first?”

Phil replied at the time: “Yes I would, because they drive me insane!

“My vision is like a filthy bathroom window drifting across my eyes, and it drives me crazy.”

Meanwhile, during an appearance on the The Chris Evans Breakfast Show last year, Phil revealed his mum was concerned about the condition.

Phil explained that he sat down with his mum to tell her he was gay when she made the comment.

He said: “I said, ‘I’m gay’. And she went, ‘Oh thank god’, and I looked at her and she said, ‘I thought you were going blind’, and I said, ‘What the hell do you mean?’

“She said, ‘Those things you’ve got in your eyes and I know you’ve been very sad recently.'”

Phil is back on Dancing On Ice tonight on ITV at 6:30pm.

