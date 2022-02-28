Dancing On Ice viewers in hysterics as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield suffer awkward live blunder

Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers were left in hysterics as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield suffered an awkward blunder live on air last night (Sunday, February 27).

Despite working in live television for decades each, the duo showed viewers they’re still prone to the occasional slip-up!

Holly and Phill’s blunder on Dancing On Ice 2022

Phill and Holly slipped up last night (Credit: ITV)

Holly, 41, and Phillip, 59, suffered an embarrassing blunder during last night’s show.

The incident which had viewers laughing happened just before the final part of the show.

Phillip and Holly had just read out the names of the contestants and how to vote for them to continue in the competition.

Once this was done, Phillip went to talk to some of the contestants. After speaking to Kimberly Wyatt and her partner, Mark Hanretty, Phillip then declared “over to Holly”.

An awkward couple of seconds passed before Holly could be heard whispering “no”. It seems that the 41-year-old wasn’t quite ready to be on camera yet!

Despite the awkward incident, Phillip seamlessly continued with the show, even making the crowd laugh as he told Holly to “stand down”.

Of course, viewers found the incident hilarious and took to Twitter to laugh about it.

What did viewers say?

The awkward incident in question (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were in hysterics watching Phillip and Holly’s awkward slip-up!

“Haha, even the veteran presenters can mess up sometimes!” one viewer tweeted.

“@dancingonice is it just me who’s howling at when @Schofe goes to cut to @hollywills & she goes ‘no!'” another wrote.

“That told you Phil!” a third laughed.

“The panicked *I’m furious you’ve messed this up but we’re on stage* NO under Willoughby’s breath takes me back to my GCSE drama days,” another joked.

What else happened on Dancing On Ice 2022 last night?

Sally left the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Last night’s show saw a sixth couple leave.

This week it was Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor‘s time to bow out.

The 58-year-old’s performance with her partner, Matt Evers, picked up just 25.5 points, putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Just after her final performance in the skate-off, Sally seemed to vote herself off, saying: “The competition has been so good and that was so much fun but I think it’s time for me to go.”

Ultimately the judges agreed, and Sally became the sixth celebrity to leave the show.

“I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved doing this show,” Sally told Phillip and Holly after her fate was sealed.

“I couldn’t have got through this Matt without you, you have been such a strength to me,” she said.

“I’m going to miss you so much. But we’ll stay friends!”

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues on Sunday, March 6 at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub

