Dancing On Ice 2021 viewers are demanding a new panel of judges on next year’s series.

The show‘s finale aired on Sunday night and saw radio presenter Sonny Jay win after beating runner-up Faye Brookes.

Following last night’s show, viewers have called for some changes on the 2022 series including getting new judges.

Dancing On Ice viewers demanding a new panel of judges on next year’s series (Credit: ITV)

New Dancing On Ice judges?

Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have caused a stir with their scoring this series.

Now, viewers have taken to Twitter to call for them to be replaced.

One person said: “Next year get rid of all four judges and replace them with four independent pro skaters like we had with Karen [Barber], Nicky [Slater], Robin [Cousins] and Katarina [Witt].”

#DancingOnIce needs a radical overhaul if another series is to be commissioned to improve ratings; new judges, better and more consistent voting, less ad breaks, more skating, less background footage and less emphasis on Torvill and Dean @dancingonice — Charlie Gaze (@Charlie_Gaze) March 14, 2021

Next year get rid of all four judges and replace them with four independent pro skaters like we had with Karen, Nicky, Robin and Katarina #DancingOnIce — BrightonBeautiful (@BrightonBren) March 14, 2021

What did viewers say?

The judges’ scoring was criticised (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, many viewers criticised the judges’ scoring during the final.

Faye, Sonny and fellow finalist Colin Jackson received a string of high scores for their performances.

One wrote: “Why is scoring in the final always high?!”

In addition, another added: “The scoring needs to be more harsh it’s way too generous.”

After that, one said: “The scoring from the judges has been WAY too high all series, but the scores tonight in the final are an actual joke.

Sonny won the series last night (Credit: ITV)

“Go back and watch past performances that have scored 40, not one of the routines tonight come close to them. The standard is really low.”

Last night saw Sonny win the series alongside his professional partner Angela Egan.

Viewers were thrilled to see Sonny take the crown as one gushed: “Smashed it @SonnyJay. Such a great final.”

Another commented: “@SonnyJay absolutely smashed the final of dancing on ice tonight he seemed so professional that win was well deserved!!”

