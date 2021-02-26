Dancing on Ice star Faye Brookes appeared on This Morning today (February 26) alongside her new skating partner Matt Evers.

And she took the opportunity to respond to judge Ashley Banjo’s “unfair” comments ahead of the return of Dancing on Ice this Sunday (February 28).

This Morning host Alison Hammond praised Faye, calling her “one of the best dancers on ice”.

She then dropped the Banjo bombshell.

Faye and Matt have responded to Ashley Banjo’s criticism (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say about Ashley Banjo?

Chatting to Faye and Matt, Alison said: “Honestly Faye, you’re one of the best dancers on ice.

“And I think it’s a little bit unfair that Ashley keeps saying that you need to be more shocking and you need to be more exciting.

“You’re doing such a good job, right Matt?”

As Faye looked at her new partner and smiled, Matt issued his response to Ashley.

“Well just wait and see, you’re going to have to tune in on Sunday night,” he said.

“You wait,” Faye added.

“We’re going to give Ashley exactly what he wants,” Matt confirmed.

Alison Hammond got stuck in with the meaty question (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on Dancing on Ice this weekend?

Dancing on Ice returns to our screens this Sunday and it’s Movie Week.

Faye and Matt revealed they would be recreating the “opera moment” from the film Pretty Woman.

In the scene, Julia Roberts wears a gorgeous long red dress, so we can’t wait to see how that translates on the ice.

Ashley has criticised Faye for not being exciting enough (Credit: ITV)

What did Faye say about all the Dancing on Ice exits?

Faye also addressed the recent exits from the skating show, either due to injury or positive COVID tests.

Her partner Hamish Gaman is one of the latest casualties, pulling out of this year’s series after a finger injury.

“We signed up for this, we know this is the most dangerous show on television,” she said.

“We’ve all got to make sure we look after ourselves, that we trust our partners and, at the end of the day, we just want to put on a good show at the end of the week.”

Faye returns to Dancing on Ice this Sunday (February 28) at 6pm on ITV.

