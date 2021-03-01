Dancing On Ice viewers have hit out after Faye Brookes was “undermarked” by the judges last night (February 28).

The Coronation Street star, 33, made her debut with new skating partner Matt Evers on Sunday, as the two performed a routine to Pretty Woman.

But while the judges appeared pleased with Faye’s performance, fans believed the actress was robbed.

Dancing On Ice viewers claim Faye Brookes was undermarked (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: How did Faye Brookes perform?

Taking to the ice, Faye skated to Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison, the title song from the hit Julia Roberts and Richard Gere film.

As she attempted the judges’ challenge, the star wobbled slightly but still managed to carry on with the routine.

Despite the mishap, she went on to receive a total of 34.5 out of 40.

Following her routine, John Barrowman commented: “I think this partnership is going to work.

Faye suffered a slight wobble during her routine (Credit: ITV)

“We’re seeing a very different personality coming out. Keep going. The scores will get higher.”

In addition, Christopher Dean said: “There’s a freshness about you and a confidence about it.”

What did Dancing On Ice viewers say?

Viewers believed the judges were too harsh, despite praising her efforts.

One said on Twitter: “Nah! I’m sorry Faye deserved more than that. They seem to always mark her low. She’s an incredible skater and to do that after one week with a new partner!”

Faye and Matt received 34.5 from the judges (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Nothing aggravates me more than when @Faye_Brookes doesn’t get the credit and scores that she deserves!!”

A third added: “Even though she wobbled at the end Faye’s spin was way better than anyone else’s. She deserved higher.”

I’m sorry but I’m so sick and tired of the judges obviously scoring certain people down each year

In addition, a fourth shared: “I’m sorry but I’m so sick and tired of the judges obviously scoring certain people down each year. This year’s victim is Faye. What a joke that Colin and Rebecca got higher than her it’s so obvious that they plan their scores before the show, it’s so forged #dancingonice.”

Meanwhile, others claimed Faye was “miles ahead” of her co-stars.

One wrote: “Faye didn’t have her strongest dance tonight but she is still miles ahead of the others and her scores were farcical. I have never seen her marked fairly.”

However, some DOI fans were unsure by Faye’s performance.

Commenting on Faye’s score, another said: “Gosh I like Faye but giving her a nine when she stumbled was wrong. I personally don’t like the new partnership.”

Another wrote: “Not too bad but Faye needs to relax a bit (I know the judges are putting pressure on but it’s just a telly show) #DancingOnIce.”

Faye Brookes ‘sparks favouritism row’

Meanwhile, the former Corrie star has reportedly been accused of favouritism by her fellow contestants.

According to The Sun, Faye and Matt have been working with ITV’s Associate Creative Director Dan Whitson.

The former DOI professional also works with other contestants on the show.

An insider claimed: “Faye and Matt had never worked together before so they needed extra time on the ice but others in the competition think she’s been given an unfair advantage.

“Working with Dan has allowed Faye and Matt to choreograph even more adventurous and daring routines. It feels to some she’s getting special treatment from the bosses because she is the favourite to win.”

Dancing On Ice said there is “no truth in this whatsoever” when approached by ED!

