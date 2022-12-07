Dalgliesh on Acorn TV and Channel 5: The show will return for series 2 AND 3!

Dalgliesh was a popular hit on both Channel 5 and Acorn TV last year – and now it’s been confirmed the show will return for series 2 AND 3!

So, when does it return, and what will happen in the second and third series?

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Dalgliesh here.

Dalgleish – starring Bertie Carvel – is confirmed for two more series! (Credit: Acorn TV)

Dalgliesh will return for series two AND three!

Acorn TV and Channel 5 have confirmed that Dalgliesh will return for a second and third series!

Producer Sebastian Cardwell, who commissioned the two new series, said: “Dalgliesh proved incredibly popular with our viewers.

“I’m delighted to bring to life even more stories from P.D James’ crime novels.”

Carlyss Peer will likely return as DS Kate McKinn in the upcoming series (Credit: Acorn TV)

Dalgliesh series two: How many episodes will it have?

Dalgliesh series 2 will have six episodes, based on three more P.D. James novels.

The episodes will be based on Death of an Expert Witness, A Certain Justice and The Murder Room.

Similarly to series one, each novel’s plot will take up two episodes.

Jeremy Irvine played DS Charles Masterson in Dalgliesh series one (Credit: Acorn TV)

Who is in the cast?

Bertie Carvel will reprise his role as DCI Adam Dalgliesh in series two and three of the Acorn TV/Channel 5 co-production.

The actor is probably best known as Simon Foster from the Suranne Jones series Doctor Foster.

We also expect that Carlyss Peer, who you might recognise from her recent role as Sarah Young in Viewpoint, will return as DS Kate Miskin.

Jeremy Irvine will likely return as DS Charles Masterson. You might recognise him as the young Sam from Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Hopefully, we’ll soon get details about any new cast members and guest stars.

Watch this space!

Where is Dalgliesh filmed?

Dalgliesh was filmed in Northern Ireland, and series 2 and 3 will be filmed there too!

You might’ve recognised Belfast city centre in several scenes of the show.

Back in series one, Union Street in Belfast was transformed into a 70s market for the show.

The crew were seen filming series 2 just outside of Ballymena back in July.

Bertie Carvel has impressed fans with his role as Detective Dalgliesh (Credit: Acorn TV)

How did the first series end?

In the final two-parter from series one of Dalgliesh, we finally got answers about how the detective lost his wife and child.

He opened up to murderer Dominic in a way we had never heard him before. He discussed the loss of his wife and child, and also how grief affected his life.

Calming down and arresting the murderer, Dalgliesh returned home to finally pack up the clothes and toys that had been previously prepared for his son.

The detective was finally able to take a big step in dealing with his grief, so will he take strides to move on with his life in series two?

We can’t wait to find out!

What will series 2 of Dalgliesh be about?

Death of an Expert Witness follows Detective Adam Dalgliesh’s investigation of the murder and drowning of a young girl.

A Certain Justice will see Dalgleish and his team investigate the murder of a top lawyer with a roll-coaster of a personal life.

Finally, The Murder Room follows an investigation of a murder copied from a small and private museum of World War I and II memorabilia.

Dalgliesh series two: Is there a start date yet?

We don’t have a start date just yet, but the show is expected to return in early 2023.

Series 3 will also begin filming in 2023.

Make sure to watch this space for updates!

All episodes of Dalgliesh are available on Acorn TV and MY5. Series 2 will air in 2023.

