Bertie Carvel in Dalgliesh: How did he become famous and why did he almost turn down Doctor Foster?

Who is Dalgliesh star Bertie Carvel and how did he become famous?

Born in London, Bertie’s first role was in the TV movie, Hawking.

Roles in the likes of Bombshell, Holby City and Doctor Who followed, but it wasn’t until 2015 – a golden year for Bertie – that he became a household name.

First, he starred in the BBC’s supernatural crime drama, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, and then in the primetime hit Doctor Foster.

He’s also a star of the stage, twice winning a Laurence Olivier award, one for playing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda The Musical.

Why did he almost turn down Doctor Foster?

In an interview with the Radio Times, Bertie revealed how he almost turned down the role of Simon in Doctor Foster.

“I had a strong reaction that Simon was such an obviously bad guy, and I felt that was a mistake.

He added: “I wanted it to be more nuanced, and with a sense of why Simon behaves in that way.

“I wrote to Mike [Bartlett, the creator], and I think, in his own way, he reflected some of that in the rewrites.”

Is Bertie married and does he have children?

Bertie married actress Sally Scott in 2019, after 10 years of dating.

He told The Times in 2020: “We met in 2009 through some close friends who introduced us.

“She proposed to me via WhatsApp while I was doing Baghdad Central, actually.”

The couple has one child together – Ernie Sunshine – who was born in May 2020.

And on This Morning he spoke about welcoming a baby in lockdown.

“But it was stressful, in the lead-up particularly, we were reading stuff about hospitals in New York refusing birth partners access to the birth and worried that something like that might happen here.

“In the event, we were incredibly lucky and the birth centre were amazing and the midwives were amazing and yeah, we had a really great experience.”

Where can you see him next?

It was announced that Bertie will play former Prime Minister, Tony Blair, in the upcoming fifth series of The Crown.

This marks the first time an actor has played two characters in the hit Netflix royal drama after he appeared as the late BBC political presenter Sir Robin Day in 2017.

The new series will appear on screens in November 2022.

Fans will also see Bertie on the big screen soon, too.

He plays Banquo in the celebrated Coen brothers’ adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tragedy Of Macbeth alongside Oscar-winners Denzel Washington and Francis McDormand.

The film is released on Christmas Day.