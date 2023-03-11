Daisy May Cooper has recently been showing off her incredible weight loss – and fans can’t get over it.

The 36-year-old comic first shot to fame on BBC Three series This Country playing Kerry Mucklowe, alongside her real-life bro Charlie Cooper.

But now, several years on, Daisy looks worlds away from the hilarious local we all fell in love with back in 2017.

The TV star has been stunning fans as of late, with her public appearances and sizzling social media snaps, looking dramatically different.

Recently, she told her one million Instagram followers that she was “chuffed with her norks” after posting a racy full-body snap wearing a black lace bodysuit.

But what kickstarted Daisy to drop the pounds?

Here, as she takes the mic as guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (March 11), we look behind her fabulous weight loss.

Daisy May Cooper started her weight loss journey after splitting from ex

Daisy has been showcasing her incredible new body since splitting from her ex-husband.

I’m shocked at how quickly weight is dropping off.

She married her long-term beau Will Weston in 2019, and they share two children – daughter Pip, four, and son Jack, two.

However, the two ended things in 2021 after she admitted: “There wasn’t real love there.”

She told The Times: “Will is amazing, an incredible, incredible dad – but fundamentally, there wasn’t real love there, I don’t think there ever was, really.”

Daisy is totally unrecognisable now, following a dramatic makeover as she overhauled her life post-break-up.

Daisy May Cooper follows Keto Diet

In 2022, Daisy has revealed that she now follows the Keto Diet and told fans how she got started on the tummy-slimming regime

“Anyone else doing keto?” she asked in an Instagram post. “My mate Sarah and my da suggested I give it a try and I’m shocked at how quickly weight is dropping off.”

However, the Am I Being Reasonable? star was forced to delete the post after she referred to herself as a “midget”.

She took to her Instagram to share the before and after snaps, but it was met with a huge backlash.

As a result, the star deleted the snap and responded to the criticism in her Instagram Story.

“I’m extremely sorry. Thank you so much to everyone who called me out on it. Love you all,” she wrote.

Daisy is ‘so for body positivity’

Despite feeling more fabulous than ever, Daisy revealed she faced abuse from trolls after she lost weight.

She told Grazia Magazine last October: “I’m so for body positivity. But when I was at my biggest I was at my most miserable and I had a massive food addiction.

“I wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t breathe when I was walking up the stairs. I was so unhappy.”

“And I’ve had some messages like: ‘Well, now you’ve lost the weight you’re not funny any more.’

“What the [expletive]? Why do women have to be [expletive] fat to be funny?”

She went on: “That makes me so angry. I champion anybody. I think everybody should be happy with their body. But I wasn’t.”

