Cyrell on Married At First Sight Australia: Fans praise star after putdown to Martha Kalifatidis

Wine fight!

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Married At First Sight Australia stars Cyrell Paule and Martha Kalifatidis squared off in an epic showdown in last night’s episode (Friday, February 26).

The warring women almost came to blows on the reality series when Martha threw a glass of wine over her rival.

This led to outspoken Cyrell delivering a putdown to end all putdowns.

And it wasn’t long before Cyrell’s acid tongue caused fans to praise the reality star.

Cyrell and Martha had a wine fight on Married At First Sight Australia
Cyrell and Martha had a wine fight (Credit: E4)

What happened to Cyrell on Married At First Sight Australia?

All the contestants gathered for an end-of-series cocktail party in the episode.

Cyrell – nicknamed ‘Cyclone’ Cyrell throughout the series – had beef with Martha after she started a rumour that Cyrell’s husband, Nic, had rubbed Jess’s leg.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Is Cyrell dating and did she stay friends with anyone?

As Cyrell began talking to Martha’s ‘husband’ Michael during the party, one fellow contestant asked Cyrell if she still had beef with Martha.

“I genuinely don’t like her,” she hissed. “It’s probably going to be for life.”

And this simmering mood turned into a boil when everyone gathered around the dinner table.

Martha tried to apologise to Cyrell
Martha tried to apologise to Cyrell (Credit: E4)

Trouble brewing between Cyrell and Martha on Married At First Sight Australia

Martha said: “If [Cyrell] keeps talking to Michael I’m going to crawl across the table and gouge her eyes out.”

As more alcohol was consumed, everything descended into a huge argument, with Cyrell shouting at Martha and Michael.

Martha decided to take matters into her own hands and poured a glass of red wine over her rival.

If [Cyrell] keeps talking to Michael I’m going to crawl across the table and gouge her eyes out.

Cyrell threw one back and the two gathered in the lounge area to discuss the incident.

Martha apologised and told Cyrell that she gets under her skin and that she knows how to push her buttons.

Cyrell delivered an epic putdown on Married At First Sight Australia
Cyrell was having none of it (Credit: E4)

The epic putdown

Cyrell refused to accept the apology and fired back with her epic putdown.

“You’re as fake as your nose, lip and boob jobs,” she said.

“It’s a shame you couldn’t find a plastic surgeon that couldn’t fix your personality because that’s what’s the fakest the most, honey.

“Your [bleep] story means [bleep] all to me.

“And you know what, that red stain suits you because you’re as trashy as your dress.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to praise Cyrell after her slap-down.

One viewer wrote: “Martha’s going to need several gallons of aloe vera for the burn that Cyrell just delivered.”

Another said: “Cyrell is a legend. Martha’s mother must be so ashamed.”

Read more: When is the Married At First Sight Australia season 6 finale and what should viewers expect?

A third commented: “Get in there Cyrell, for telling the fake, spoilt, materialistic [bleep] face Martha exactly how it is!

“Poor Michael needs to run, she’s gonna drain him with her demands and spoilt ways! For sure!”

Someone else wrote: “Best. TV. Moment. Ever.”

