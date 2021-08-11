Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli travel to the Lake District in tonight’s Great British Road Trips show on ITV (August 11).

It looks entirely gorgeous – and you can do the same trip on a budget. Yes, really!

In the show the Strictly Come Dancing judges take the scenic westward circuit, travelling from Kendal to Keswick.

They pass glacial lakes, breath-taking mountain ranges and tackle some of the UK’s most challenging roads.

So if you’re feeling inspired after watching, it’s time to dig out your map, hop in the car and head off on your Lake District staycation.

You can try your hand at wild swimming like Craig and Bruno (Credit: ITV)

Where do Craig and Bruno go in tonight’s travel show?

Beginning in Kendal, Craig and Bruno head west, crossing the expansive Lake Windermere by ferry, before making a pit stop at nearby by Coniston Water.

It’s there they cool off from the drive with an exhilarating cold-water swim.

Skirting Scafell, Bruno then takes the wheel as they face their most testing drive to date, traversing two back-to-back single track mountain roads – the tyre shredding Wrynose pass and England’s steepest road, Hardknott Pass.

Cumbrian wrestling is off the agenda for us mere mortals (Credit: ITV)

On safer ground, the pair get a real taste for historic Cumbria traveling north to Cockermouth. Here, Craig is keen for Bruno to get to grips with one of the region’s oldest sports, Cumbrian wrestling.

Turning south towards Scafell Pike, Craig drives Bruno past shimmering lakes before climbing up the Honister Pass on route to the last working slate mine in the UK.

Here the pair face their fear of heights in the form of the Via Ferrata infinity bridge, a high-wire walkway with a 1,000ft drop that straddles the old slate works.

Face your fear of heights on the Via Ferrata Infinity Bridge like Craig (Credit: ITV)

So how can I do Craig and Bruno’s trip on a budget?

If you’ve got your own camper van, all you’ll need to do is head off and drive!

Otherwise there are plenty of campsites and B&Bs along the way.

Whether you’re happy with just the basics in a quiet, remote valley, or would like a little more luxury with on-site shops and pubs, there’s a huge choice.

You could be waking up with stunning views of Lake Windermere or just around the corner from the bustling town of Keswick.

For more on campsites in the Lake District, visit the official website here.

The website also offers information on B&Bs in the area, if you fancy resting your weary head on a proper bed overnight.

Guest houses start from around £30 per night.

Whatever you end up doing, we guarantee you’ll leave beaming from ear to ear like Craig (Credit: ITV)

So how much do the activities from the show cost?

Pedestrians can hop on the Windermere Ferry for just a quid. And if you want to take your car, that’ll set you back £5.

While Cumbrian wrestling was set up just for the show, you can visit the Via Ferrata infinity bridge.

Tickets cost £25 and the activity takes about an hour and a half.

If you fancy something a little more relaxing, there are a number of National Trust gardens to explore,.

You can’t visit the Lake District without hiring a rowing boat and taking to one of the lakes.

If you don’t fancy flexing those muscles, head to Windermere and hire a motor boat.

Two adults can head out on the water for two hours for £55. Kids go free.

And, if you fancy going wild swimming like Craig and Bruno, you can dive right in at Coniston Waters.

Make sure you take your picnic blanket with you too as there are so many scenic spots for a relaxing lunch.

