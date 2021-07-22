Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips on ITV has been a hit with viewers.

The two Strictly judges make for a fine and funny pair as they travel across the country.

However, viewers are all making the same complaint about the show – it’s only 30 minutes long.

Craig and Bruno are a hit on ITV (Credit: ITV)

What is Craig and Bruno on ITV all about?

In last night’s show (Wednesday, July 22), the duo explored the Yorkshire Dales on the latest leg of their tour around the UK.

The bickering couple took part in some local customs while they travelled through towns and villages like Skipton and Richmond.

They even took part in a spot of metal forging and Bruno hilariously tried his hand at sheepdog herding.

And if that wasn’t enough, Craig had a game of cricket.

Viewers loved their dynamic and their hilarious tasks, but they had one complaint… they wanted more of it!

What did fans say about the series?

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their disappointment that episodes are only half an hour long.

One wrote: “@BrunoTonioli and @CraigRevHorwood thanks you so much for your very entertaining British Road Trips series.

“I laughed through the first 2 episodes so looking forward to the rest of the series!

“My only complaint is that they’re too short at 30 mins & should be an hour! @ITV.”

Another said: “@CraigRevHorwood @ITV @BrunoTonioli I have just laughed out loud so many times & the scenery was stunning.

“Half an hour is just NOT long enough. Loving your travels, what a pair.”

A third commented: “Only thing wrong with this show is that it is only on for half an hour.”

Craig even had a go at playing some cricket (Credit: ITV)

Why is Bruno not on Strictly this year?

The series sees Craig and Bruno reunited onscreen for the first time since the 2019 series of Strictly.

Because of Covid travel restrictions, Bruno could not be in the studio in person and appeared via videolink.

This year it was confirmed that Anton Du Beke would take the place of Bruno on the judging panel.

The 65-year-old choreographer and dancer said in a statement: “Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year there is one person and one person only that could take my place – it’s just a shame they weren’t available… haha!

“Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him.

“I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle.”