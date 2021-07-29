Will there be a second series of Craig and Bruno: Great British Road Trips?

Craig and Bruno have been delighting fans with their Great British Road Trips ITV series.

So much so, fans are now pleading with the channel to make a second series.

What happened on Craig and Bruno this week?

In last night’s episode (Wednesday July 28), the two Strictly judges visited North Wales.

From the sea, they carved their way up through the country’s largest National Park – Snowdonia.

Read more: Craig and Bruno Great British Road Trips: Viewers all making same complaint

They also dropped down to the Menai Strait, and crossed over to the isle of Anglesey before hugging the beautiful coastal roads to their final destination on Holy Island.

Craig was behind the wheel of their iconic Mini, telling Bruno: “I’m driving because I’m five per cent Welsh.”

fans want the dup to return for another series (Credit: ITV)

How have fans reacted to the show?

When Craig tweeted out about the show, the hilarious duo’s fans got in touch to plead for another series – even though we’re only halfway through the first.

You two are brilliant together and I do hope there’s another series already planned?

“I for one can’t wait! You two are brilliant together and I do hope there’s another series already planned?” one asked.

Another wrote: “Will be watching, please make more

“I love #CraigandBruno do hope we get another series,” a third said.

Fans hope Craig and Bruno will continue (Credit: ITV)

What’s going to happen next to Craig and Bruno?

Although ITV has not confirmed whether the show will be getting a second series, fans are hoping it will become a fixture like Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

The hit show is two series into its run and the channel has commissioned a third, fourth and fifth series.

Read more: Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips star Craig Revel Horwood on how lockdown ‘made him and fiancé stronger’

While we hope it becomes as successful as Gordon and co, there are three episodes of Craig and Bruno still left to enjoy in this series.

Next week the duo visit Cheddar Gorge in Somerset and the Cotswolds.