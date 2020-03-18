Coronavirus crisis: Phillip Schofield hints This Morning could be cancelled

TV's Phillip Schofield has hinted This Morning may be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The presenter admitted the daytime show is "holding on by the skin of our teeth" on Wednesday's programme (March 18).

During a chat with Anneka Rice and Matthew Wright, Phil discussed the BBC shutting down six shows - including Holby City, Doctors and Casualty - amid the outbreak.

Phillip Schofield hinted This Morning could be cancelled (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield cast doubt over This Morning

Phil said: "It's bound to happen. We're all holding on by the skin of our teeth."

ITV recently told us: "Our priority is the well-being and safety of all our people and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our business.

"We are in a developing and dynamic situation so we’re complying with the guidance from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation to make sure we keep everyone as safe and secure as possible."

We're all holding on by the skin of our teeth.

It comes after the BBC confirmed filming for many of its shows has been suspended.

A spokesperson said: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed until further notice.

"The decision was made after the latest government update.

"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and public health organisations."

The presenters discussed the BBC cancelling shows (Credit: ITV)

Soap EastEnders has also stopped filming with a spokesperson confirming in a statement: "In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

"The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

Meanwhile, a number of other shows have taken measures against the spreading of coronavirus.

ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway will record this weekend's show (March 21) without a studio audience, ITV has confirmed.

Saturday Night Takeaway will record without an audience (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Women cancels studio audience for first time amid coronavirus outbreak

ITV's Loose Women has got rid of its studio audience this week as well as Channel 5's The Jeremy Vine Show.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently urged people over 70, those with underlying health problems and pregnant women to start avoiding large crowds of people and stay at home when they can.

Boris also urged all Brits, around 66.4million, to stay away from pubs, nightclubs, theatres and cinemas for the forseeable future, while those able to work from home should do so.

As of Wednesday, March 18, the death toll in the UK stands at 72 with more than 2,600 confirmed cases.

Are you self-isolating? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.