Coronavirus crisis: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield cast doubt over This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have cast doubt over This Morning airing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said people over 70, pregnant women and those with underlying health problems should begin minimising social contact.

Some TV programmes have taken measures of precautions such as fellow daytime show Loose Women, which has cancelled its studio audience.

Holly and Phil cast doubt over This Morning airing (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Queen to move to Windsor Castle over Easter

But with the government urging more people to work from home and avoid large crowds, it could leave some TV shows unable to air.

On Tuesday's This Morning (March 17), Holly and Phil hinted it's unclear whether the show will continue to air amid the virus outbreak.

At the start of the show, Phil said: "Still here!" to which Holly added: "For now."

Our priority is the well-being and safety of all our people and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our business.

ITV has said in a statement: "Our priority is the well-being and safety of all our people and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our business.

"We are in a developing and dynamic situation so we’re complying with the guidance from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation to make sure we keep everyone as safe and secure as possible."

The coronavirus is being discussed on the prorgramme (Credit: ITV)

Earlier today, Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid revealed she was self-isolating because her son was showing symptoms of the virus.

Appearing on the show via video call, Susanna said: "One of the boys, one of the children, has a persistent cough and that came on yesterday.

"Suddenly with these new drastic action measures, that changed yesterday afternoon, it meant if even one member of your household had either the persistent cough or a fever then you would all have to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

"All the children are off and we are effectively two households, because like many families we are a separated family so we have two households who have gone into self-isolation.

"I am very, very lucky, I am paid when I’m sick. There are people who are self-employed who will face this decision if one of their household is ill."

Susanna Reid said one of her sons is showing symptoms of the virus (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Denise Welch rants Piers Morgan should self-isolate for two years amid coronavirus crisis

Addressing the media at Downing Street yesterday (Monday, March 16) afternoon, the Prime Minister outlined strict new guidelines from the government calling for everyone to cease all non-essential travel and start minimising social contact with each other.

The virus has killed more than 7,000 people globally, including 55 deaths in the UK.

Are you self-isolating? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.