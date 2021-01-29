Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has undergone quite the transformation since quitting the soap.

The TV star played Sinead Tinker on the Corrie cobbles until 2019, when her character was killed off.

Now 27, the actress looks unrecognisable in a new video she shared on TikTok.

Katie McGlynn doesn’t look Sinead from Coronation Street any more! (Credit: ITV)

What does Katie McGlynn look like now?

Katie showed off her brand-new pink hairdo in the video – and she looked a mile away from her character on the cobbles.

“Pink hair, don’t care. I’ve officially given in,” wrote the star alongside the video of her epic transformation.

Fans rushed to comment and compliment Katie.

“Wow! You look completely different. I love it!” replied one.

Another said: “Okay so you’ve just inspired me to dye my hair pink too. I’m blaming you if it turns out awful lol.”

Katie’s transformed her hairstyle (Credit: TikTok)

What did Katie say on Lorraine?

Katie left Coronation Street last October when her character lost her battle with cervical cancer.

In a bid to stop women suffering the same fate, Katie decided to promote awareness during an appearance on Lorraine earlier this month (January).

To mark Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, the actress allowed cameras in to the room while she had her smear test.

“Cervical screenings are the best way to protect against cervical cancer,” insisted the star.

“But many of us are still too shy, too scared, too embarrassed to go for our appointment.

“Well lucky for you, I am on my way to the hospital to get my smear test to prove to you all that there is nothing to worry about.”

Katie’s doctor told the star that she is doing a “brilliant” thing by raising awareness.

“I think it is a brilliant thing that you are doing. There is a lot of misinformation out there that these types of procedures aren’t happening during the COVID crisis.

“But actually, while it might be more difficult to get your appointment, it is still really important that you attend for your routine screening,” she added.

