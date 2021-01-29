Coronation Street spoilers reveal there is a shock death in the Platt family.

In next week’s scenes, Gail gets a call from London. She later confides in her oldest son Nick that she had a call from Ted’s partner Andrew.

Gail gets a call from London to say her dad has died (Credit: ITV)

Andrew revealed Gail’s dad, Ted, has died. She tells Nick she’s going down to London to help out with the funeral arrangements.

Who is Gail’s dad in Coronation Street?

Gail’s dad is a man called Ted Page.

In this week’s episodes, Gail set off on a mission to find out about a woman named Fanny.

Gail was determined to find out who fanny is (Credit: ITV)

Gail found a picture of her in amongst her family albums. She mentioned to Nick that she attempted to contact Ted for some answers, but had no luck getting through.

However after looking on a genealogy website, she discovered that Fanny was her Great Great Grandmother.

She also discovered that family friend George Shuttleworth shares the same set of great great grandparents as Gail, making them distantly related.

When was Ted in Corrie?

Ted appeared in Coronation Street from 2008 until 2010.

Audrey had a relationship with Ted in the 1950s. But after she declined his proposal, he left, unaware she was pregnant.

Ted is Gail’s dad (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Audrey reached out to Ted in 2008 and told him about Gail. At first he was furious at her for not telling him about Gail, as he had missed out on a lot of her life.

But he soon forgave Audrey and began to bond with his daughter.

Whilst living on the cobbles, he formed a friendship with Ken Barlow.

In January 2010, Ted gave Gail away when she married Joe McIntyre. But soon he ended up moving back to London.

He has kept in contact over the last few years with Gail.

