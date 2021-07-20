Griff Rhys Jones is one of the celebs starring on ITV’s Cooking with the Stars, but how old is the TV star?

The Welsh comedian rose to fame three decades ago and has worked steadily ever since.

But what else is there to know about him? Find out everything below.

Griff Rhys Jones stars on the new series of Cooking with the Stars (Credit: ITV)

How old is Cooking With the Stars contestant Griff Rhys Jones?

Griff Rhys Jones was born November 16, 1953, in Cardiff.

He began his career on the BBC comedy series Not the Nine O’Clock News.

Griff then slowly turned his head toward acting roles before famously presenting It’ll Be Alright On The Night.

Read more: Cooking With The Stars on ITV: Meet the professional chefs

In 1984, Griff and his comedy partner Mel Smith started a management company.

It was a huge success, and the pair worked closely together for many years. They helped produce iconic shows including Smack the Pony, Da Ali G Show, I’m Alan Partridge and They Think It’s All Over.

Tragically, Mel passed away in 2013.

Griff’s career has spanned more than three decades (Credit: Splashnews)

Griff Rhys Jones: What is his net worth?

The actor managed to pocket a cool £20 million in 2000.

At the time, he and fellow comedian, Mel Smith, sold their company for £62 million.

However, much of his savings were lost when US bank Legman Brothers collapsed in 2012.

He is currently believed to be worth about £16 million.

Griff Rhys Jones with his wife Jo Jones (Credit: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock)

Who is the comedian married to?

Griff and his wife Jo Jones have been married for four decades.

The happy couple tied the knot all the way back in 1981.

The wedding was a very intimate affair, with just 12 friends and family in attendance.

“We were all done by four o’clock,” he said. “Then we got on with the entertaining bit, which was being married to each other for the next four decades.”

The couple have two children, and live between London and Suffolk.

Read more: Cooking with the Stars: Hosts, celebrities, chef contestants and start date!

They first met on the set of a photoshoot.

“The day we met, I was semi-naked while doing a photoshoot for a Not The Nine O’Clock Newsbook and Jo was standing off-camera throwing water at me.”

After hitting it off on-set, Griff plucked up the courage to ask Jo on a date. It went so well that Griff asked her to marry him on their first date.

Rhys used to be fond of a tipple. However, he later decided to become sober.

He said previously: “I don’t drink so going to a party can become very tedious.

“By about 11 o’clock, everybody goes to another planet and you’re not there with them. So I tend to avoid that sort of thing!”

Cooking With the Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

Are you a Griff Rhys Jones fan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.