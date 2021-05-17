The cast of Cooking With The Stars has been confirmed by ITV.

The brand new culinary entertainment series will air on TV and ITV Hub this summer.

Hosted by telly faves Emma Willis and Tom Allen, Cooking With The Stars will feature eight celebrities mentored by professional chefs to a professional standard.

Emma Willis will be fronting Cooking With The Stars with Tom Allen (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What you need to know about Cooking With The Stars

The celebs will be trained up to become restaurant-level chefs themselves across a series of cooking battles.

Each dish will be judged by the other cooking pros. That means judgments may not just be a matter of taste…

The bottom two celebs each week will then have to fight for their place in the competition. And this means they will have to create a dish without any help from their mentor.

This final result will be determined by a blind taste test meaning chefs could unwittingly vote for their own celebrity trainees to get the chop!

When will Cooking With The Stars start airing on TV?

A start date for Cooking With The Stars – beyond ‘this summer’ – has not been confirmed.

Neither is it clear how long the series may run for.

However, Emma Willis posted on her Instagram Story yesterday that rehearsals have begun. So hopefully eager viewers will not have long to wait.

Rehearsals are underway for the hosts and cast of Cooking With The Stars (Credit: Instagram @emmawillisofficial)

Who is in the cast of Cooking With The Stars?

Among the eight celebrities announced for the series are Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, comedian Griff Rhys-Jones and songwriter Naughty Boy.

They will be joined by presenter Denise Van Outen, former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley and McFly’s Harry Judd.

Comic Johnny Vegas and TV presenter AJ Odudu will also be part of the line up.

On the chef side of things, some viewers will recognise ex I’m A Celebrity contestant Rosemary Shrager and This Morning Joseph’s Denison Carey.

Also gearing up to teach the celebrities will be Nisha Katona, Mark Sargeant, Jack Stein, Judy Joo, Tristan Welch and Francesco Mazzei.

What will the celebrity-chef pairings be?

ITV haven’t confirmed the Cooking With The Stars partnerships as yet.

However, co-host Tom has promised: “I have a feeling everyone’s going to be put through their paces. But we’re going to have a lot of fun along the way!”

