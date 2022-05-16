Conversation with Friends soundtrack: every song that features in the series

Dreams have finally come true for Sally Rooney fans as her novel, Conversations with Friends, has been adapted into 12-part series on BBC Three.

But wait there’s more!

The series also has a dreamy soundtrack which features a brand new song by Phoebe Bridgers that she wrote especially for the series.

So here’s a list of songs that are featured in the Conversations with Friends soundtrack.

The Conversations with Friends soundtrack begins with I Don’t Really Care For You by CMAT (Credit: BBC Three)

Episode 1

The first song to play in the Conversation with Friends series is I Don’t Really Care For You by CMAT.

This is followed by Let It All Go by The Sei.

Used by Wyvern Lingo then begins to play as the credits for episode 1 roll.

Episode 2

At the start of episode 2, Run The Track by Cosha plays as the title appears on the screen.

Wavey by Cliq ft. Alika also plays during the episode.

Then to conclude the episode, All My Days by Alexi Murdoch plays over the credits.

Episode 3

Episode 3 begins with the very emotional and moving song Jaloux de tout by Benjamin Biolay.

Nod by Julianna Barwick ft. Nosaj Thing then plays later on in the episode.

Finally, Michelangelo by Cassandra Jenkins plays during the credits.

The Conversations with Friends soundtrack features Meet Me At Our Spot by THE ANXIETY, WILLOW and Tyler Cole (Credit: BBC Three)

Episode 4

When You Were Mine by Joy Crookes plays as episode 4 begins.

The episode is then perfectly wrapped up by the iconic song, Meet Me At Our Spot by THE ANXIETY, WILLOW and Tyler Cole, which plays over the credits.

Episode 5

As well as repeating the song Nod by Julianna Barwick ft. Nosaj Thing, episode 5 also features Atmosphere by James Blake.

Episode 6

While Frances is on the bus in episode 6, Uncatena by Sylvan Esso starts to play.

It would feel like this by girl in red also plays as Frances gets off the train.

The episode finishes with the song Dreaming by Maria Somerville.

Episode 7

Mitski also graces the Conversation with Friends soundtrack with her song First Love/ Late Spring, that plays at the beginning of episode 7.

Following Mitski, Salt Licorice (with Robyn) [Thomas Gold remix] by Jónsi plays.

Episode 7 also features The Slow Drug by PJ Harvey.

The episode then ends with Here by Shiv.

The Conversations with Friends soundtrack features two versions of the son Peach, Plum, Pear (Credit: BBC Three)

Episode 8

As Frances and Bobbi enter the exhibition, Aye (Boku remix) by Tolü Makay starts to play.

Peach, Plum, Pear by Joanna Newsom plays when Nick is texting with Frances.

Another version of Peach, Plum, Pear by The McTague Twins is also played when Frances leaves Nick’s house.

Finally, Flight by Michuru Aoyama plays over the credits as the episode ends.

Episode 9 and 10

Episode 9 features the song More Than This by Roxy Music.

Whereas, episode 10 begins with Cornflake Girl (Reworked Greatest Hits Version) by Tori Amos.

Just a girl by Wyvern Lingo ft. Noah also plays as Frances and Bobbi leave the smoking garden.

Episode 11 and 12

Not much is known about the songs for episode 11 and 12, but the series also features a brand new track by Phoebe Bridgers called Sidelines which she penned especially for Conversations with Friends.

