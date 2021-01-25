Justin Beattie shocked Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers last night when he swore on the ITV quiz show.

The contestant, a submarine safety engineer from Bristol, dropped the pre-watershed expletive on the programme last night (Sunday, January 24), stunning host Jeremy Clarkson.

The first contestant up was submarine safety engineer Justin Beattie (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant Justin Beattie?

During Sunday’s episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Justin unfortunately lost £15k.

He’d just set his own safety net at £32k and was going for that sum with a sports question.

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant was confident he knew the right answer (Credit: ITV)

Host Jeremy asked: “Which sportsman retired aged just 26, before making an unsuccessful return to competition eight years later?”

The options were a) Bjorn Borg, b) Alain Prost, c) George Foreman or d) Carl Lewis.

Justin had his lifelines remaining but was super confident he knew the right answer.

He talked Jeremy through the possible answers before telling the presenter: “Yeah, the answer’s definitely Carl Lewis, final answer.”

Justin Beattie got it wrong, losing £15k (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy, in disbelief, replied after the customary tension-building pause: “That’s the wrong answer, it’s Bjorn Borg.

I’m heartbroken as well, I mean not as much as you are.

“You’ve just lost £15,000.”

Justin sat in stunned silence, hands over his mouth, as Jeremy continued: “I’m heartbroken as well, I mean not as much as you are.”

Justin then swore, causing the show to bleep out his words, as he realised he was going home with £1,000.

Jeremy, laughing, told him: “That’s a first! Nobody’s ever said that.”

Host Jeremy Clarkson said it was a first on the show (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, Justin’s reaction surprised viewers, while others sympathised and said they would have done the same.

One tweeted: “There was no need to swear #whowantstobeamillionaire.”

Another said: “Um you don’t get to swear pre-watershed when you got the question wrong when you still had all your lifelines, they’re not just there for decoration!!! #whowantstobeamillionaire.”

A third wrote: Damn! Justin dropped a swear bomb! #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

A fourth put: “Never forget the contestant who swore on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

“Whoops,” said a fifth, adding: “No wonder he swore at himself #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire.”

