Jeremy Clarkson has blasted “whingeing” parents who are complaining about the quality of free school meal parcels.

The government recently came under fire after pictures of poorly put together meal packages went viral online.

Parents shared images of their parcels which included things like half a green pepper and a carrot “stub”.

What did Jeremy Clarkson say about free school meals?

In his Sunday Times column, Jeremy has lashed out at parents who have shared their disappointment about the shocking debacle.

“I am fed up to the back teeth of the whingeing this story unleashed,” said the star.

He claimed that parents who say they would prefer vouchers to food packages have ulterior motives.