Jeremy Clarkson has blasted “whingeing” parents who are complaining about the quality of free school meal parcels.
The government recently came under fire after pictures of poorly put together meal packages went viral online.
Parents shared images of their parcels which included things like half a green pepper and a carrot “stub”.
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about free school meals?
In his Sunday Times column, Jeremy has lashed out at parents who have shared their disappointment about the shocking debacle.
“I am fed up to the back teeth of the whingeing this story unleashed,” said the star.
He claimed that parents who say they would prefer vouchers to food packages have ulterior motives.
“Presumably so that she could exchange it at the supermarket for fags and scratch cards,” he continued.
Jeremy also suggested parents should just be happy that they aren’t having to serve their children “half an ounce of mould and a dead dog”.
“I heard a woman on the news the other day demanding that she be given £30 to provide lunch for her child. 30 quid? Where’s she taking him? Fortnum & Mason?” he added.
Seemingly Jeremy isn’t aware that the £30 is for up to 10 days worth of meals.
What did Twitter say?
The former Top Gear hosts remarks sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Many rushed to label the presenter “out of touch” with the working class. Others blasted the star for complaining considering his own personal history.
In 2015, Jeremy Clarkson allegedly became embroiled in a row about a steak with a Top Gear producer. The altercation reportedly ended with him punching his colleague.
Jeremy was fired by the BBC. He also paid out £100,000 in compensation.
“Jeremy Clarkson has said he’s sick to the back teeth of people whinging about free school meals. That’s Jeremy Clarkson who *checks notes* punched a bloke in the face for only providing a cold buffet,” said one user.
“Does Jeremy Clarkson think the £30 voucher is to cover one meal?” questioned another.
Meanwhile, a third added: “Jeremy Clarkson is tired of people complaining that they can’t feed their hungry kids during a pandemic. This is the same man who punched a producer when he couldn’t get a steak at 10pm.”
Many celebrities including Piers Morgan and Jamie Oliver have hit out at the government over the school meal scandal.
It came in the wake of footballer Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign to allow about 1.3 million children to claim free school meal vouchers in England’s summer holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.
