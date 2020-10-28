Come Dine With Me viewers were stunned watching the programme this afternoon as one of the contestants was seen taking a bath.

During today’s (Wednesday, October 28) repeat of the Channel 4 show, an episode filmed in Edinburgh, it was Irish solicitor Aisling’s turn to host.

On Come Dine With Me, it was Aisling’s turn to host (Channel 4)

What happened on Come Dine With Me?

She was confident, as she said: “Everybody knows the Irish can party harder than the Scots. The Irish know how to party, the Irish showed the Scottish how to party, that’s why I’m here.”

But it was one of her guests, Bruce, who distracted those watching at home.

Addressing viewers, Bruce was not seen speaking from his living room or somewhere with a nice background in Edinburgh, as the others were.

Bruce insisted on speaking from his bath on Come Dine With Me (Channel 4)

Instead, Bruce reclined in his bath as he spoke, looking as comfortable as if he was relaxing on his couch – despite having no clothes on.

Get out of the bath Bruce or you’ll start to look stupid… oh wait…

In one of the clips, he discussed the previous night’s dinner hosted by his fellow contestant James, who had warned his guests about his spicy dinner.

Bruce said from the tub: “I’ve never where we’ve spoken about the toilet. It sounds like a canteen at a nursing home.”

Channel 4 viewers took to Twitter to comment on the scenes (Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say about Bruce being in the bath?

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer demanded: “Why are we being exposed to Bruce’s sweaty skin and hideous nipples in the bath? #comedinewithme.”

Another asked: “Why is he in a bath tub? #Cdwm #comedinewithme.”

A third wrote: “#comedinewithme Get out of the bath Bruce or you’ll start to look stupid… oh wait… too late.”

A fourth tweeted: “I’m guessing Bruce spends his whole day in the bath #comedinewithme.”

Someone else watching the reality TV series said: “#comedinewithme Does Bruce think he is the only person in Scotland lucky enough to own a bath?”

“Aggh not in the bath,” said a sixth.

“Why does he insist on being filmed in the bath?” demanded another. “Yet again?! We don’t want to see him in the bath #comedinewithme.”

