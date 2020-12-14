Coleen Nolan was embarrassed on Loose Women after revealing she's in a new relationship
TV

Coleen Nolan boyfriend: ‘Mortified’ star confirms new relationship on Loose Women

She looked embarrassed while talking about her new beau

By Paul Hirons

Coleen Nolan has revealed she has a new boyfriend – but only after her Loose Women colleagues exposed the relationship.

The 55-year-old star looked embarrassed as her fellow panellists probed her for more information on today’s show (December 14).

In the end, Coleen said she wouldn’t tell them “anything again”!

Coleen Nolan was embarrassed on Loose WOmen after revealing she's in a new relationship
Coleen was ‘mortified’ (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Coleen Nolan spoke about her new boyfriend?

The panel of Andrea McLean, Carol McGiffin and Kéllé Bryan were discussing the merits of having a “festive fumble”.

After Kéllé’s saucy revelation that she once had some fun while she was starring in a panto, attention to turned to Coleen.

Andrea then said: “Turning back to you, Col…”

Read more: Linda Nolan latest: Heartbreaking news as singer reveals her cancer has spread

“Please don’t,” said the star, shifting uncomfortably in her seat.

When Andrea probed more, Coleen said: “Please stop it. I’m not telling you girls anything ever again!”

Coleen Nolan was embarrassed on Loose Women after revealing she's in a new relationship
Coleen couldn’t bear to talk about it (Credit: ITV)

What did Coleen say?

After Coleen said “he’s not a Christmas fumble”, Caroline asked: “Have you got a boyfriend?”

“He’s lovely and it’s all going really really lovely,” Coleen replied.

But Andrea and the panel wanted more and continued to tease.

Oh my god, I’m absolutely mortified.

“Oh my god, I’m absolutely mortified. I literally feel like a 13 year old that’s just been caught out with a boy,” Coleen said.

“No, stop it, move on.

“I don’t even know what to do with myself.”

Coleen Nolan on Full Monty On Ice
Coleen Noland is taking part in The Real Full Monty On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What else has Coleen been up to?

Coleen also plugged her appearance on the forthcoming ITV show The Real Full Monty On Ice.

The charity show has two new twists this year – it’s on ice and features both male and female celebs performing together.

Coleen joins Jenni Murray, Linda Lusardi, Dr Zoe Williams, Hayley Tamaddon and Shaughna Phillips stripping off for charity.

Read more: Diversity star Perri Kiely wants to wear a willy warmer on The Real Full Monty On Ice

On the male side, ex-champion jockey Bob Champion, Chris Hughes, Jake Quickenden, Jamie Lomas, Pierri Kiely and Gareth Thomas are set to appear.

The Real Full Monty On Ice is on ITV tonight (December 14) at 9pm.

