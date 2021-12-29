Clarkson’s Farm fans have been left devastated after Jeremy Clarkson was forced to announce some heartbreaking news.

The eight-part Amazon Prime show followed Jeremy as he adapted to life as a farmer on his farm, Diddly Squat.

He has owned it since 2008, and now he’s delivered quite the blow to fans.

Jeremy Clarkson delivers devastating farm news

After its appearance on the hit Amazon Prime show, the farm’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop has become a popular destination for fans.

So the news it’s closing will come as quite the blow.

The 61-year-old presenter’s farm shop has recently announced it is going to be closed temporarily between January and February 2022.

The shop announced the news to its 679k Instagram followers on Monday (December 27).

“Diddly Squat Farm Shop open 9.30-4 pm until 31st December,” it said. “Closed January & February.”

The shop posted a photo of Jeremy holding a pint of beer aloft alongside the disappointing news.

Jeremy adapted to life as a farmer on his show, Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm (Credit: Amazon Prime / YouTube)

How did fans react?

News of the shop’s closure disappointed many of the show’s fans. Some had even been planning on visiting after the New Year.

Many left comments airing their disappointment at the news.

“Noooo!!! There goes January’s visit!” one fan commented.

“January plan down the pan then,” another said.

“So bummed. We had planned to visit on January 4,” a third gutted fan wrote.

The shop’s closure impacted some fan’s plans (Credit: Amazon Prime / YouTube)

What next for Jeremy Clarkson’s farm?

Just last month, Jeremy’s co-star, Kaleb Cooper, revealed that filming was back underway for the show’s second season.

The 23-year-old contractor took to Instagram in November to share the news. He posted a picture of himself being filmed on the farm.

The young farmer’s caption revealed that filming had already begun, much to fans’ delight.

“Filming is well underway,” he penned. “Enjoying every minute of it as well.”

Plenty commented on Kaleb’s post expressing their excitement for another series at Jeremy’s farm.

“Can’t wait for season 2,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t wait for it. Best thing on the telly,” another said.

The second season of Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm will reportedly air on Amazon Prime sometime in 2022.

