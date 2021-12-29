Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke has been left devastated after the surrogate having his baby miscarried after six weeks.

The 34-year-old reality star has been trying to start a family with his husband, Gareth Locke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ollie Locke-Locke (nee Locke) (@ollielockeworld)

What did Ollie Lock say about the sad news?

Last night (December 28), Ollie took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. The Made in Chelsea star posted a photo of a baby’s blue dressing gown for his 482k followers to see.

Embroided on the dressing gown is the words: “Baby Locke Locke”. Ollie posted a lengthy caption alongside the photo, explaining what had happened, as well as paying tribute to his and Gareth’s surrogate.

Read more: Louise Thompson announces birth of first baby after spending five weeks in hospital

“This is the last thing I want to be writing, but this is sadly a part of our journey,” he wrote.

“In early November our life changed in the most extraordinary and wonderful way, those two perfect lines shone through a pregnancy test telling us we were pregnant and Gareth, myself, our surrogate and our families were all ecstatic.”

The star then went on to say that having a “little bean” growing inside the “best person you could ever imagine”, was a “wonderful” early Christmas present.

“Through the course of nature, at six weeks and two days it stopped growing and had gone.”

Ollie and Gareth have been together since 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Ollie Locke say?

Ollie continued his heartbreaking caption by saying that “this isn’t the end of the road” for the couple when it comes to their plans for fatherhood.

The star then thanked fans for all their support and thanked them for being so kind to himself, Gareth, and their “heavenly” surrogate.

Ollie then went on to say that, moving forward, he will do everything in his power to help change British laws to make it easier for people trying to start a family.

“The rules which haven’t been reassessed in over 30 years are wildly unfair, currently firmly against gay equality and beyond archaic,” he said.

“Why would any government grant equal marriage, but make it so heartbreakingly difficult and frighteningly expensive to have a family,” he wrote.

He went on to explain to his fans why they allowed Channel 4 to air last night’s final scene.

“Myself and Gareth decided with great support and love from Channel 4 and Monkey Kingdom to play last night’s final scene as we feel this is a part of our journey which we will continue to share with you,” he said.

He then ended the caption by sending “all the love in the world” to his fans and followers.

Ollie and Gareth’s fans were overwhelmingly supportive in the comments (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

How did his followers respond?

Ollie’s comment section on his Instagram was flooded with love and support from celebrities and fans alike.

“Just a whole heap of love for you both,” one follower wrote.

“Sending you both so much love my darlings,” TV presenter Gaby Roslin commented.

“Darling sending so much love,” Chloe Delevigne, Cara’s sister, said.

Read more: Made in Chelsea surrogacy journey: Who is Ollie Locke and husband Gareth’s surrogate? Is she now pregnant?

“Sending all my love and thinking of you both,” singer Megan Mckenna said.

“Sending love, you’ll get your rainbow baby one day,” another fan commented.

Gareth and Ollie have been together since 2018.

They married last year.

In May 2021, the couple confirmed that they were looking to begin a family by having a baby via surrogate.

They travelled to Mexico earlier this year to begin their dream of having a baby together.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.