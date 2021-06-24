The BBC’s coverage of Christian Eriksen after his collapse has sparked more than 6,000 complaints.

Danish footballer Eriksen, 29, collapsed during Denmark’s match against Finland in the Euro 2020 earlier this month.

He received emergency medical treatment on the pitch before he was taken to hospital, and it was later confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

However, the BBC came under fire after cameras kept cutting back to the player on the ground.

Eriksen collapsed during a match earlier this month (Credit: Photo by Martin Meissner/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

BBC hit by complaints over Christian Eriksen collapse coverage

The broadcaster received 6,417 complaints from viewers.

At the time of Eriksen’s collapse, the BBC issued an apology over the coverage.

A statement read: “Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Eriksen makes a full recovery.

The BBC apologised for its coverage (Credit: BBC)

What did the BBC say?

“We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast.

“In stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible.”

However, Uefa [the Union of European Football Associations] said at the time: “In relation to the TV pictures, we would like to inform that all TV stations have had the opportunity to cut back to their studios – there were many who did.

“It is their editorial choice to stay on live images or not.”

BBC received complaints over its coverage (Credit: Photo by Wolfgang Rattay/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

How is Christian Eriksen doing?

Meanwhile, Eriksen was discharged from hospital on Friday (June 18).

He underwent a “successful” operation to fit a heart-starting device.

In a statement, the footballer said: “Thank you for the massive number of greetings. It has been incredible to see and feel.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.

“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

“No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”

